Committee sends candidates for ECJD vacancy to governor

After interviewing the candidates and following committee deliberations, the Judicial Nominating Committee selected seven nominees for the two open seats on the bench in the East Central Judicial District. These positions were created as a result of the passage and enactment of HB 1002.

The following are being forwarded to Governor Doug Burgum for his consideration:

Alisha J. Ankers (Argusville)

Cherie L. Clark (Jamestown)

Scott O. Diamond (Fargo)

Daniel Gast (Fargo)

Stephanie R. Hayden (West Fargo)

Jenny M. Samarzja (Horace)

Ryan J. Younggren (Fargo)