National Security Capital Advisors advises Iberon, LLC on its sale to HID
EINPresswire.com/ -- COLUMBIA, MD. National Security Capital Advisors LLC (“NSCA”) is pleased to announce that it has served as the exclusive financial advisor to Iberon, LLC (“Iberon”) in its sale to HID.
Iberon delivers a first-of-its-kind, SaaS-based application suite that makes US government facilities much more secure and law enforcement officers on patrol safer and more efficient. Iberon employs a unique vetting service that verifies fitness for entry in real-time, providing its customers with the flexibility and agility to stay ahead of emerging threats.
HID is the trusted source for secure identity solutions for millions of customers around the world. Recognized for robust quality, innovative designs, and industry leadership, HID is the supplier of choice for OEMs, system integrators, and application developers serving a variety of markets. HID has over 4,500 employees worldwide and operates international offices that support more than 100 countries.
“With our automated background screening and electronic ID verification services, Iberon has been at the forefront of implementing new technologies that help DoD security forces keep military personnel safe at US installations,” said Richard Ezzeddine, co-founder and President/CEO of Iberon. “We believe that teaming up with HID, which is a highly regarded global leader in access control and biometric technology, will enable us to provide our services at scale and continue to be a pioneer in the physical security space.”
About National Security Capital Advisors
NSCA is a specialized merchant bank focused exclusively on working with companies that serve the National and Cyber Security markets. NSCA’s approach is unique in the government contracting investment banking market; we combine deep expertise in the National and Cyber Security markets, a team of investment bankers that has completed over 200 successful transactions, and a 200-member advisory network of former senior government officials and corporate executives that gives us unmatched market intelligence and access to potential buyers.
About HID
HID powers the trusted identities of the world's people, places and things. We make it possible for people to transact safely, work productively and travel freely. Our trusted identity solutions give people convenient access to physical and digital places and connect things that can be identified, verified and tracked digitally. Millions of people around the world use HID products and services to navigate their everyday lives, and billions of things are connected through HID technology. We work with governments, educational institutions, hospitals, financial institutions, industrial businesses and some of the most innovative companies on the planet. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, HID has over 4,500 employees worldwide and operates international offices that support more than 100 countries. HID is an ASSA ABLOY Group brand. For more information, visit www.hidglobal.com.
Steve Horn
