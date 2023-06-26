Substantial new humanitarian package to Ukraine

SWEDEN, June 26 - The Government today announced a new package of humanitarian and recovery support to Ukraine. The SEK 380 million in support is aimed at the most urgent needs and emphasises the important role of civil society organisations.

“The needs in Ukraine are enormous and even more acute after the destruction of the Kakhovka dam on 6 June. As fighting intensifies along the front line, it is crucial that aid actors are ready to provide support to civilians in need. Sweden’s support helps our partners work on the ground and take short- and long-term measures where the needs are greatest. This substantial new humanitarian package will be very beneficial for Ukraine,” says Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Johan Forssell.

Civil society organisations play an important role in humanitarian efforts and can often access areas other actors cannot. This is why the Government supports the activities of the Ukrainian Red Cross and other civil society organisations through the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida).

The Government supports the work of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to provide health care and medicines, water and sanitation, and protection in inaccessible areas. The World Food Programme (WFP) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) will receive funds to provide food, water, shelter, legal advice and psychosocial support where humanitarian needs are greatest.

Support to the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) helps to meet the increasing need for demining in the wake of the war and the flood. Support to the UNDP also makes it possible to rebuild energy infrastructure and acquire equipment to maintain critical electricity supply. The Government will also provide support to EUROCONTROL’s efforts to maintain a functioning air traffic control system.

The National Board of Health and Welfare will be tasked with providing support in connection with requests for support to disaster or war-affected areas outside of Sweden, including donations of medical equipment and supplies.

The new allocations are in addition to the humanitarian assistance decided for Ukraine for 2023 and are financed within the existing appropriation 1:1 Development assistance, under expenditure area 7: International development cooperation.

Since Russia launched its full-scale and illegal invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Sweden has contributed SEK 1.9 billion in humanitarian assistance, SEK 750 million for recovery and further development, and SEK 316 million for reform support.