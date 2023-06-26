Submit Release
Governor DeSantis Receives 20 Bills from the Florida Legislature

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature.

 

CS/HB 27 – Judgment Liens

CS/HB 125 – Utility System Rate Base Values

CS/CS/HB 387 – Medical Use of Marijuana

CS/HB 605 – Expunction of Criminal History Records

CS/CS/HB 1121 – Florida Retirement System

CS/CS/HB 1191 – Use of Phosphogypsum

CS/CS/HB 1267 – Consumer Finance Loans

CS/HB 1275 – Persons with Disabilities Registry

CS/HB 1277 – Public Records

CS/HB 1301 – Parenting and Time-Sharing of Minor Children

CS/SB 164 – Controlled Substance Testing

CS/CS/SB 170 – Local Ordinances

CS/SB 210 – Substance Abuse Services

CS/CS/SB 250 – Natural Emergencies

CS/CS/SB 284 – Energy

CS/CS/SB 1188 – Contract Liability

CS/SB 1278 – Direct-Support Organizations

CS/SB 1416 – Dissolution of Marriage

CS/SB 1478 – Criminal Sentencing

CS/CS/SB 1676 – Hemp

 

