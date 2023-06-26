Perigee Direct Introduces Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) Epoxy Kits
The reputable firm offers innovative Improvised Explosive Device (IED) Epoxy Kits for diverse agencies.NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Perigee Direct, a well-known provider of specialized products for Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) and IED management, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking IED Epoxy Kits. These kits are designed to revolutionize disarming and neutralizing explosive devices, offering a superior adhesive solution that sets within 30 to 60 seconds.
The newly introduced IED Epoxy Kits include a specially formulated bomb tech epoxy or explosive disposal epoxy optimized for its super-fast drying properties. The adhesive is engineered to provide rapid and precise application onto specific components during the disarming procedures of various IEDs.
The representative from Perigee Direct stated, “We are excited to introduce the IED Epoxy Kits as a game-changer in the field of Explosive Ordnance Disposal.”
Perigee Direct’s IED Epoxy Kits are invaluable for professionals operating in high-pressure environments by streamlining the disarmament process for EOD and IED situations. These cutting-edge kits have been configured to cater to the needs of law enforcement agencies, fire departments, tactical teams, military units, and emergency and first-responder teams.
The IED Epoxy Kits enable rapid and precise execution of crucial tasks such as jamming fuses, blocking dispersal devices, and creating positive blocks. The epoxy adhesive is formulated to adhere to various materials, including metals, ceramics, stone, wood, glass, and many plastics. This ensures its versatility and applicability across multiple settings.
The team at Perigee Direct focuses on the unique properties of the IED adhesive. The adhesive is non-magnetic and non-conductive. Additionally, it is known for being non-heat transferring and static electricity resistant, ensuring optimal safety during critical operations. The ultra-fast setting time, ranging from 30 to 60 seconds, significantly reduces the overall disarmament duration, minimizing the risks the personnel involved face.
The launch of the IED Epoxy Kits marks another significant milestone in the firm’s mission to provide cutting-edge solutions that make a tangible difference in the lives of those in the line of duty.
The representative from Perigee Direct added, “We aim to empower professionals on the front lines to carry out their duties more effectively and safely with these kits. By providing a super-fast drying adhesive solution, we enhance the efficiency and speed of the disarmament process, ultimately contributing to a safer environment for everyone.”
Perigee Direct has a longstanding commitment to innovation and the development of products that address critical challenges faced by professionals dealing with explosive devices.
About Perigee Direct -
Perigee Direct is a trusted provider of specialized products for Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) and IED management. Perigee Direct offers a comprehensive range of high-quality innovation tools. Over the years, they have provided stellar equipment and materials that cater to the unique needs of professionals dealing with explosive devices. Their mission is to enhance the safety and effectiveness of EOD and IED operations worldwide.
