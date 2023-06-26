GeoPard Agriculture and Eurasia Group Kazakhstan Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Precision Farming
GeoPard Agriculture partners with Eurasia Group Kazakhstan to revolutionize precision farming and boost agricultural sustainability.
GeoPard's precision agriculture solution provides comprehensive analytics, optimizing field productivity. This leads to savings in seeds, fertilizers, and boosts yield and business efficiency.”COLOGNE, GERMANY, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In April 2023, Eurasia Group Kazakhstan and GeoPard Agriculture entered into a partnership agreement to bring the new GeoPard Agriculture solution to the markets of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.
— Evgeny Chesnokov, Agri Management Director, Eurasia Group
The two companies share a common goal: to contribute to the sustainable development of agriculture in Kazakhstan by introducing precision farming solutions and optimizing crop production throughout the agricultural year.
The cooperation is aimed to support farmers who are looking for new and practical ways to optimize and automate crop production processes, increase the profitability of their business, and reduce environmental footprint.
Vladimir Klinkov, Managing Director and Co-founder of GeoPard Agriculture: “We are very excited to launch our solution for precision and sustainable agriculture in the Kazakh market. GeoPard Agriculture utilizes cutting-edge technologies, including cloud computing for processing vast volumes of geospatial data, artificial intelligence, and analyzing field data from all possible sources. The GeoPard team has been working in the field of agriculture and developing digital solutions since 2012, and now it has brought its expertise to the lands of Kazakhstan. We automate precision farming expertise and offer a solution at the most reasonable price with the best quality.”
Customers can manage productivity and analyze factors affecting field heterogeneity and yield, identify locations for soil sampling based on productivity zones, perform field monitoring and scouting, create variable rate application (VRA) maps for seeding, fertilizing, crop protection products, and growth regulators applications.
“The GeoPard Agriculture solution is unique in that it provides comprehensive analytics across a large number of data layers, relying on yield maps, soil analysis, air moisture and vegetation moisture indicators over a multi-year period. The software is based on 35 years of NDVI satellite image data for each specific field, and then, at his discretion, the farmer can load other indicators into it with our help. The program will analyze the data and productivity of the field areas, making prescriptions for further differentiated application of seeds and fertilizers. This, above all, will lead to savings in seeds and fertilizers, and increase the yield and efficiency of the agricultural business,” commented Evgeny Chesnokov, Director of Agricultural Management Division of Eurasia Group Kazakhstan.
The GeoPard Agriculture solution was tested in the fields of Kazakhstan this year and is already actively used by Kazakh farmers.
About the companies:
GeoPard Agriculture is a leading provider of precision farming software. The company was founded in 2019 in Cologne, Germany and is represented globally. The company offers a range of solutions that help farmers optimize their operations and increase yields.
With a focus on sustainability and regenerative economics, GeoPard Agriculture aims to promote precision farming practices around the world.
The company’s clients and partners include such well-known brands as John Deere, Corteva Agriscience, ICL, Pfeifer & Langen, IOWA Soybean Association, Kernel, MHP, SureGrowth and many others.
Eurasia Group Kazakhstan is the Kazakh representative office of Swiss company Eurasia Group AG, an official dealer of John Deere in the Republic of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan since 2002. The company delivers solutions for agriculture from leading world manufacturers like JCB, Väderstad , GRIMME, Lindsay, covering all areas of crop and horticulture.
Eurasia Group Kazakhstan pays great attention during all its activity to the technologies of precise agriculture, completing the line of machinery with products of digitalization of agriculture.
Eurasia Group Kazakhstan has an extensive regional network – 14 regional offices in Kazakhstan and one in Kyrgyzstan, more than 550 employees, of which almost half – after-sales service employees, its own department of agricultural management and digitalization.
Over the years, more than 13,000 units of equipment have been supplied to Kazakhstan and 4.4 million hectares of land have been digitized. This year the company celebrates its 25th anniversary.
