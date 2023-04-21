GeoPard Introduces Cutting-Edge Analytics Portal for Farmers and Dealers Utilizing John Deere Technology

GeoPard Unveils Analytics Portal for John Deere Users
COLOGNE, GERMANY, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GeoPard Ag, a leading provider of agricultural analytics solutions, has launched a state-of-the-art analytics portal tailored for farmers and dealers leveraging John Deere technology. The portal offers advanced tools and insights to help optimize farming operations, enhance precision agriculture, and support dealers in their role as agricultural advisors.
To experience the benefits of GeoPard's analytics portal, register for a free trial at connected.geopard.tech, which offers 100 hectares (250 acres) of analytics for free for upcoming planting and spraying operations.
GeoPard's analytics portal augments MyJohnDeere Ops Center with yield, soil, topography, and satellite imagery analytics, providing users with a comprehensive understanding of their farming operations. The platform integrates seamlessly with MyJohnDeere Operations Center, expanding the capabilities of the existing digital ag platform and enhancing the user experience.
The analytics portal offers a range of complementary features tailored to both dealers and growers. For dealers, the platform provides valuable insights into their customers' operations, enabling them to offer personalized support and recommendations. Farmers benefit from automated data-sync, support of various geospatial data formats, and the ability to create variable rate maps based on multiple data sources.
GeoPard's analytics portal seamlessly integrates with John Deere HarvestLab™ 3000, providing farmers and dealers with valuable information on oil and protein content in their crops. This data helps users make informed decisions on crop management, marketing, and processing to maximize profitability. For instance, by correlating yield, field potential, and protein levels, farmers can adjust fertilizer and seeding levels to maximize their field potential. This data-driven approach enables them to optimize inputs and achieve higher crop quality while maintaining sustainability and cost-efficiency in their farming operations.
"Launching our analytics portal for John Deere dealers and farmers, GeoPard offers automated analytics from GPS agronomic data, soil, topography, and satellite information for sustainable and precision agriculture," said Dmitry Dementiev, CEO of GeoPard.
The platform offers seamless bi-directional automated synchronization between Connected GeoPard and MyJohnDeere Ops Center, providing users with the latest data and insights. It enables the calculation of Nutrient Efficiency using multi-layer or equation-based analytics, incorporating proprietary formulas and research from universities.
Furthermore, the portal simplifies the creation of Variable Rate Application (VRA) maps with just a few clicks, empowering farmers and dealers to make informed decisions on the go. These VRA maps leverage the same advanced analytics techniques, ensuring accurate and up-to-date information for optimizing farming operations.
To better illustrate the value of the analytics portal for both dealers and end customers, comprehensive documentation is available on the GeoPard website, detailing the platform's key features and benefits, GeoPard/Ops Center Tutorial.
About MyJohnDeere Ops Center:
MyJohnDeere Ops Center is John Deere's flagship digital ag platform, designed to assist farmers and dealers in managing, monitoring, and visualizing field operations.
About GeoPard:
GeoPard is a premier provider of precision agriculture software. Offering a suite of solutions that empower farmers to optimize operations and boost yields through data analytics, GeoPard emphasizes sustainability and transparency. The company is dedicated to promoting precision agriculture practices globally.
