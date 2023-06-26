EdTech Startups Invited to Participate in Exclusive Podcast Series and Advertising Program
The Be Podcast Network invites qualifying education technology startups to apply for year-long EdTech Startup Showcase podcast cohort and marketing benefits
It’s our honor to create this opportunity that will give six startups a new way to reach and engage their key target audiences.”PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Be Podcast Network, an organization of 25+ shows helping educators and leaders of all roles expand their perspectives beyond education as we know it, has announced the launch of the EdTech Startup Showcase series, an exclusive opportunity for industry startups. The announcement was made today at ISTELive 2023 in Philadelphia.
— Ross Romano
Eligible startups can submit an application to be one of six companies in the inaugural cohort of the series. Applications close on July 31. Companies can review full details and apply at https://bepodcast.network/edtech.
Some of the benefits include:
• A minimum of four episodes of the network’s newest show, “EdTech Startup Showcase,” will be dedicated to each startup. Company leaders will also be invited to appear on other network programs.
• Each company will receive advertising benefits across all network podcast series for a full year.
• Startups will be featured in email marketing sends, social media promotion, and additional marketing channels.
“As we’ve worked to grow the network from just a couple of shows to more than two dozen, we’ve enjoyed our opportunities to collaborate creatively with companies in the edtech space,” said Jethro Jones, co-founder of the Be Podcast Network and host of Transformative Principal. “We’re thrilled to take that collaboration to the next level by highlighting some of the newest high-potential edtech startups and giving them an extended opportunity to deeply engage with the educators whose practice they’re going to transform.”
Education technology companies operating in the K-12 and/or higher education space, which are less than five years old and have under $1 million in annual revenue, are invited to apply for this opportunity. The deadline for applications is July 31, 2023.
“Having supported many dozens of edtech startups in their communications and marketing efforts, I know firsthand how many innovative solutions are entering the market each year, led by smart and dedicated founding teams,” said Ross Romano, co-founder of the Be Podcast Network and CEO of consulting firm September Strategies. “Nevertheless, even for great products, the road to growth isn’t easy. It’s our honor to create this opportunity that will give six startups a new way to reach and engage their key target audiences.”
With more than 160 million podcast listeners in the U.S. — of which education is among the five most popular content categories —- this medium ranks as one of the fastest-growing and most powerful channels to reach an engaged audience. According to a 2023 DemandSage report, nearly 70 percent of podcast listeners learned about new brands through advertisements, and the Be Podcast Network’s own audience survey found that most listeners are interested in solutions to implement in their schools. Further, 91 percent of listeners said the content is a valuable part of their professional development.
To learn more about participation in the EdTech Startup Showcase series, company representatives can email partnerships@bepodcast.network or visit https://bepodcast.network/edtech.
About the Be Podcast Network
With more than 25 shows designed for educators of all roles, the Be Podcast Network supports transformative change in formal and informal learning environments — schools and classrooms, companies, community organizations, and at home. The network’s content is thoughtfully created and curated to form a centralized hub that helps listeners become their best selves at work and in life. Supported by time-tested relationships with its audience, trusted content, and a clear editorial vision, the network partners with companies and creators to deliver high-impact podcasts, expert branded content, and engaging advertising campaigns. Learn more at https://bepodcast.network.
Ross Romano
Be Podcast Network
ross@bepodcast.network
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn