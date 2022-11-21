Excellence in Equity Awards Announce Partnership to Provide Schools with Access to College Search and Selection Tool
The Excellence in Equity Awards announced a new partnership to provide enhanced benefits to the program's finalist and winning educators
As a Silver Sponsor of the Excellence in Equity Awards, Virtue Analytics will provide award-winning educators with access to its Top5 College List tool
“Equity in education means access and opportunity at every level across K-12, but also beyond. This includes true preparation with workforce-ready skills and the ability to make it to and through a course of higher learning,” said Ross Romano, Program Chair of the Excellence in Equity Awards and Strategic Advisor to the American Consortium for Equity in Education. “For these reasons, I’m proud to enlist Virtue Analytics and their Top5 College List tool as an Excellence in Equity Awards partner, which expands our scope and provides schools with an important resource to support students’ futures.”
Top5 College List enables high school counselors, students and their families to easily compare comprehensive costs and available federal, state and institutional financial aid and scholarship offerings across their desired colleges and universities, all in one place. Users need only fill out a simple three-minute survey to begin. The resulting data — which otherwise is difficult and time-consuming to collect from numerous sources — provides prospective students with cost transparency and better financial literacy in their decision-making, addressing the pressing concerns caused by rising tuition and loan debt.
“Virtue Analytics is looking forward to this opportunity to connect with Excellence in Equity Award winners, learn about their current challenges preparing students for successful college selection, and provide them with a tool to improve the process,” said Vikas Mehrotra, Founder and CEO of Virtue Analytics. “We’re pleased to be part of this program as we support equitable access to affordable, high-quality learning for all students.”
The Top5 College List database currently includes more than 1,000 colleges and universities, with new schools added daily. Once students identify the best options for them, they can use the tool’s built-in features to begin the application process. By implementing this tool, high schools will have the ability to impact equitable opportunities and outcomes for their students beyond their K-12 years, ensuring they have the necessary information to apply and enter an affordable higher education institution with appealing academic programs.
The Excellence in Equity Awards recently announced the 2022 winners, including 21 winners in 10 unique educator categories and 30 winners in 16 industry categories. To view all the winners, visit www.ace-ed.org/awards. The awards program continues to welcome sponsors and partners for 2022 and 2023. Contact awards@ace-ed.org to learn about getting involved.
About the Excellence in Equity Awards
The Excellence in Equity Awards program recognizes the companies, nonprofits, leaders, and educators whose work contributes to the critical goal of ensuring access and equity for every learner. Learn more at www.ace-ed.org/awards.
About Top5 College List
Top5 College List is Virtue Analytics' end-to-end SaaS tool that provides student-specific recommendations related to inquiry, admissions, financial aid and retention, enabling better outcomes for students. Learn more at www.top5colleges.us.
