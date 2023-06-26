Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,460 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,330 in the last 365 days.

Governor to travel to Colorado for Western Governors’ Association annual meeting

BOULDER, Colo. – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Sunday will travel to Boulder, Colorado for the annual meeting of the Western Governors’ Association (https://westgov.org/).

The governor will meet with other Western governors on shared priorities and is set to moderate a panel on Monday focused on rural health care delivery, in addition to attending other discussions and events. She will also meet with federal officials in attendance.

She is expected to return on Wednesday, June 28.

You just read:

Governor to travel to Colorado for Western Governors’ Association annual meeting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more