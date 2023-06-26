The Great Leslie Tops the Chart at Music’s Leading Platform for Indie Artists, aBreak Music
‘Get In’ by The Great Leslie reaches #1 on the aBreak58, music’s leading playlist and radio station for indie artists.
“When our team played ‘Get In’ for Jay Stevens, we were immediately struck by the melody, lyrics, and blend of 90’s alternative with what’s happening today,” ”LONDON, ENGLAND, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- aBreak Music, an international indie artist discovery platform, announces that ‘Get In’ by The Great Leslie lands atop the aBreak58. Check out their #1 song at abreakmusic.com.
— Bruce Tyler, CEO aBreak Music
The Great Leslie have banded together to make the ultimate ensemble, with Ollie Trevers on Vocals and Rhythm Guitar, Ryan Lavender on Drums, Alfie Pawsey on Bass, and Freddie Miles on Lead Guitar. In March of 2023 the band released their debut EP ‘The End and The Beginning” to rave reviews, with multiple tracks securing support from the BBC, Spotify, Apple, iTunes, and others. Not slowing down, they’ve been busy recording a live album at the famous Abbey Road Studio’s which will be released at the end of 2023, and they’ll be releasing their second EP later this Summer.
“It’s such an honor to be at the top of this influential playlist. Thanks so much to everyone at aBreak Music and all the people around the world who voted for us” commented The Great Leslie. “We can’t wait to get even more music on this playlist and radio station for you all to enjoy.”
Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist, featuring the Top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists, representing multiple genres worldwide. These songs are then rotated on what has become the leading radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58.
“When our team played ‘Get In’ for Jay Stevens and myself, we were immediately struck by the melody, lyrics, and blend of 90’s alternative with what’s happening today” said aBreak’s CEO Bruce Tyler. “We get a tremendous amount of music from the UK, and these guys are working as hard as anyone we’ve come across. We’re excited to be exposing their music all around the world.”
About aBreak Music:
aBreak Music is a U.S.-based international multi-genre indie artist discovery platform. The company’s CEO, Bruce Tyler, partner Jay Stevens, and others, are some of the most successful and connected executives in the history of music, having worked closely with artists like Beyonce, John Mayer, DJ Khaled, Alicia Keys, and many others. The aBreak58 playlist and radio station, playing 100% music from indie artists around the world, have become the most important tools for indie artists looking to get discovered and record industry executives looking to find the best new talent. Visit at https://abreakmusic.com/
