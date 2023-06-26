Keynote Speakers Announced For August 2023 Marcellus Shale Water Conference Include Susquehanna River Basin Commission

2nd Annual Marcellus Shale Water Business Update will gather top natural gas and produced water stakeholders from Appalachia at Pittsburgh Westin Aug. 9.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Oilfield Water Connection is pleased to announce that Andrew Dehoff P.E., Executive Director at the Susquehanna River Basin Commission, will deliver the opening keynote address at the 2nd Annual Marcellus Shale Water Business Update Conference on August 9, 2023.

Mr. Dehoff will share thoughts on Appalachian water trends and sustainability in his remarks, kicking off a productive day of discussion and networking about water management by leading Appalachian natural gas producers and service providers.

The Susquehanna River Basin Commission is an interstate agency that coordinates the management of water resources in the region. The mission of the Commission is to enhance public welfare through comprehensive planning, water supply allocation, and management of the water resources of the Susquehanna River Basin.

As Executive Director at the Commission, Mr. Dehoff has a deep understanding of regional water trends, regulation, risks, and opportunities. The big picture perspective he shares will be valuable to conference attendees and a great way to begin the day.

Following Mr. Dehoff’s remarks, Ryan Hassler, Senior Analyst at Rystad Energy, will deliver the event’s second keynote presentation, sharing data and forecasts on Northeast E&P trends. Attendees can expect to receive a data download on Northeast shale drilling, completion, and production themes as well as an outlook for what’s coming next that will impact the natural gas industry's water requirements in the Marcellus and Utica shale plays.

From there, the agenda will move into a series of informative panel discussions featuring thought leaders from these companies and more:

- EQT Corporation

- Chesapeake Energy

- Gulfport Energy

- Diversified Production

- Equitrans Midstream

- Babst Calland

- B3 Insight

- Energy Water Solutions

- Gemini Shale Solutions

- All Consulting

- Geosyntec Consultants

- more coming soon…

Panel topics will cover produced water regulatory trends, the future of regional water management, E&P perspectives on water management, sustainability, as well as the latest trends in treatment, disposal and logistics.

Special thanks to the early sponsors supporting the event including:

- Keystone Clearwater Solutions

- CORE Linepipe

- CDX Energy Services

- Babst Calland

- ECI

- flexSCADA

There are still opportunities to register, sponsor and speak at this event. To learn more please visit the conference website or reach out to the organizers at the contact info below.

www.oilfieldwater.com/pa2023

About Oilfield Water Connection:

Oilfield Water Connection is the leading event platform devoted entirely to the marketplace, business, and finance aspects of the oilfield water management industry. We deliver a dedicated forum to senior managers, C-level leaders, and investors in E&P, water midstream, and oilfield / water services. The format, topics, and speakers at Oilfield Water Connection conferences are carefully selected to provide valuable information and opportunities for industry business people. For more information, please visit www.oilfieldwater.com/ or contact:



