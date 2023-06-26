AGC Georgia Names Dan Baker as Prestigious SIR Award Recipient
Duffey Southeast Inc. Founder & CEO receives highest association honor
Dan exemplifies what it means to be a leader”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia), the leading association for the construction industry, is proud to announce Robert. D. (Dan) Baker, P.E. as this year’s recipient of its Skill, Integrity & Responsibility (SIR) Award. Baker founded Duffey Southeast Inc. in 2002 and serves as its CEO.
— AGC Georgia CEO Mike Dunham
Lyndy Jones, 2022-2023 AGC Georgia Board President presented the SIR Award to Baker on June 10 at the Omni Amelia Island Resort during the Closing Dinner of the association’s Annual Convention. The award recognizes individuals for exemplary service and substantial contributions to the construction industry, the AGC organization and their community.
“Dan exemplifies what it means to be a leader,” AGC Georgia CEO Mike Dunham said. “We are honored to recognize Dan for building a culture of teamwork, skill, integrity and responsibility at Duffey Southeast and wanting to give of his time and expertise throughout his distinguished career to make the industry better.”
Baker has served on the AGC Georgia Board of Directors for many years and was the association’s president in 2009-2010. He’s also been an engaged Trustee of the AGC Georgia Political Action Committee. With his firm being a longtime policy holder with the association’s worker’s compensation program, CompTrust AGC Mutual Captive Insurance Company (MCIC), he is a strong proponent of the program and serves as its Vice Chair.
When Baker saw a void in access for high school construction programs in northwest Georgia to participate in AGC Georgia’s Skills Challenge series, he and his team volunteered to be host for a new event. The Northwest Georgia Skills Challenge will hold its fourth annual competition in the fall of 2023 in Rome. It is one of eight high school trade competitions in the series that reaches 2,000 students who are interested in learning more about careers in construction.
Baker is also extremely involved with the AGC of America, the national association of which AGC Georgia is one of its 89 chapters. He has more than a decade of service to the national Board of Governors and served a term on the 24-member AGC of America Board of Directors. Baker is also passionate about the industry’s involvement in the legislative arena. While he’s engaged in the statewide PAC, he’s also served as the Southeast Director for the AGC of America PAC representing Georgia, Florida and Puerto Rico. He’s now the chapter director for the Georgia membership within AGC of America.
Baker graduated with a B. S. in Civil Engineering from the University of Alabama. He holds Professional Engineer and General Contractor licenses in many southeastern states. He’s active on the Board of Trustees for the Technical College System of Georgia Foundation, W. D. Tripp Foundation, and Floyd Polk Healthcare Foundation.
He’s an active member of numerous other civic and charitable groups and is a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church of Cedar Bluff, Alabama where he serves as a Trustee and is a member of numerous committees.
For more information about AGC Georgia, please visit www.agcga.org. For more information about Baker Baker and Duffey Southeast, Inc., please visit www.duffeyse.com
# # #
About AGC Georgia
AGC Georgia is a professional trade association and the statewide chapter affiliated with The Associated General Contractors of America, Inc. (AGC of America). AGC Georgia member firms perform a majority of the public and private commercial construction work in Georgia and include more than 600 of the top general contractors, residential/light commercial builders, construction managers, design-builders, municipal-utility contractors, heavy and highway contractors, specialty contractors, service providers, and suppliers. AGC Georgia is one of 89 chapters representing over 27,000 member firms nationwide. AGC of America is the largest and most respected construction trade association in the U.S.
About Duffey Southeast, Inc.
With a history dating back to 1945, Duffey Southeast, Inc. has evolved into a team of highly experienced contractors specializing in commercial, retail and restaurant, data and technology, and industrial projects. Our construction portfolio includes tenant improvements, administrative and financial buildings, retail, industrial, service operations centers, data centers, and healthcare facilities. Headquartered in Cedartown, Georgia, along with our offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Jacksonville, Florida; Orlando, Florida; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Stafford, Virginia, we are strategically positioned to focus on our clients’ needs throughout the southeastern and mid-Atlantic United States.
Philip Hudson
Rhythm Communications
+14047022643 ext.
email us here