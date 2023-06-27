Anita Diamonds shines the brightest with its presence at Jewellery & Gem HKCEC, Hong Kong
Renowned diamond dealer, Anita Diamonds, showcased rare, exquisite colored diamonds at HKCEC, Hong Kong. Exceptional quality and elegance from Antwerp, Belgium.ANTWERP, BELGIUM, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Anita Diamonds, a renowned certified diamond dealer, participated in the Jewellery & Gem event held at HKCEC in Hong Kong from June 22nd to June 25th. The company, based in Antwerp, Belgium, showcased its latest collection of rare and fancy coloured diamonds, highly regarded for their exceptional quality and elegance.
By actively engaging in such shows, Anita Diamonds has established a reputable name in the industry, evident through their consistent presence, demonstrating their unwavering dedication to the diamond industry. The distinguished diamond connoisseurs presented their latest collection of exquisite diamond inventory with an impressive display at Jewellery & Gem, HKCEC.
The collection featured various diamonds in different shapes, sizes, and colours, serving as a testament to the diamantaires' matching expertise and impeccable taste. The event provided an unforgettable experience, allowing visitors to witness a breathtaking collection of exquisite diamonds. This remarkable exhibition showcased their steadfast commitment to delivering exceptionally high-quality diamonds to customers worldwide.
Among the exhibited gems, there were seven sets of oval-shaped diamonds, certified by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). These exceptional gems symbolised their commitment to excellence, leaving visitors awe-struck with their unmatched clarity and brilliance.
The Jewellery & Gem HKCEC show served as a business-to-business sourcing event for the diamond industry. This year's event edition provided a unique platform for companies to showcase their products and establish connections on a large scale.
Anita Diamonds firmly commits to offering diamonds of the highest quality at competitive prices. Their ambition extends beyond borders as they aspire to impact the global diamond market significantly.
About Anita Diamonds:
Anita Diamonds, headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, has earned a trusted reputation within the diamond industry. They operate in the UAE, Israel, and India, specializing in a wide range of diamond types, from large certified diamonds to parcels of loose diamonds. Their expertise lies in providing certified diamonds ranging from 3 to 30 carats in round and fancy shapes. The company priorities
quality and transparency, ensuring that all their loose diamonds undergo meticulous certification by
renowned laboratories such as HRD (Hoge Raad Voor Diamant), IGI (International Gemological
Institute), and GIA (Gemological Institute of America). These certifications validate their
commitment to professionalism and ethical business practices.
