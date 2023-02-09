Anita Diamonds to Showcase Its Unique Diamond Collection at Mega JGT Dubai B2B Jewelry Expo
Anita Diamonds is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming JGT Dubai B2B jewelry expo, set to take place from 12th to 14th February.ANTWERPEN, ANTWERP, BELGIUM, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anita Diamonds, a leading diamond manufacturer and supplier in Belgium, is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming JGT Dubai B2B jewelry expo, set to take place from 12th to 14th February. The expo will allow Anita Diamonds to showcase its exclusive diamond collection, which includes a range of unique and high-quality diamonds.
The JGT Dubai is a three-day business-to-business sourcing event for jewellery, gemstones, and related technology. Happening on 12 – 14 February 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, JGT helps unlock the full potential for jewellery business trade across a combined market of 4 billion consumers – all within seven hours of flying from Dubai.
The JGT Dubai expedites a reboot post-pandemic by providing big brands and small enterprises with a direct, in-person route into the market's core.
At the expo, attendees can view and purchase a wide range of diamonds, including rare and one-of-a-kind pieces. The collection features diamonds in various shapes, sizes, and colors, making it the perfect destination for anyone looking for a special diamond piece to add to their collection.
"We are thrilled to participate in this year's JGT Dubai B2B jewelry expo," said a spokesperson for Anita Diamonds. "This is a great opportunity for us to showcase our exclusive diamond collection and to connect with other industry professionals. We look forward to meeting the attendees and building strong ties with them."
Anita Diamonds is dedicated to providing the highest quality diamonds at competitive prices. The company's commitment to excellence has earned it a reputation as a trusted source of premium quality diamonds.
About Anita Diamonds
Anita Diamonds is the leading diamond manufacturing & trading company operating in Belgium, U.A.E., Israel & India. Every piece of the diamond the company provides reflects its commitment, reputation, and integrity toward professionalism & business ethics.
