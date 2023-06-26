Dreams come true for physically challenged pilgrims
Hundreds of men and women in Saudi Arabia, suffering from different kinds of disabilities, can now register online through a link dedicated to their causeMECCA, MECCA, SAUDI ARABIA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Just a few weeks left for Saad Abdullah, 47, who suffers from paralysis following a traffic accident, before he finally fulfills his dream of performing the rituals of Hajj pilgrimage, which falls this year towards the end of June.
Saad’s case resembles that of many other Muslims with disabilities, who are looking forward to performing Hajj without having to elect a delegate to perform the rituals on their behalf, including those suffering from motor disabilities, who can finally observe the whole spiritual trip without leaning on others for help.
Hundreds of men and women in Saudi Arabia, suffering from different kinds of disabilities, can now register online through a link dedicated to their cause, under supervision from the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.
The Ministry, as representative of the authorities running Hajj, allows people with disabilities to perform Hajj rituals, with an aim of facilitating their religious duty within an environment suitable for their circumstances, such as housing suitable for the disabled conditions, and thus enabling them to move and sleep with minimal challenges while receiving distinguished healthcare services.
As for holy sites transportation, the Ministry will operate equipped modern vehicles to move challenged pilgrims and allocated special routes to allow them to perform the rituals, including the stoning of the devil, as well as increasing the quality of roads and service facilities in accordance with the best international standards.
A total of 300 pilgrims with disabilities managed to perform Hajj in 2022, while work is underway to improve the experience by allowing more physically challenged pilgrims to be part of the 2023 season, during which they will receive several services including medicine, supplies, sign language interpretation, and services written in Braille.
Additionally, the Ministry made a remarkable decision by scrapping age limits and thus allowing elderly people of any age to perform their religious duty through facilitating different services such as volunteer helpers dedicated to accompanying them and overseeing their health status and allocating parts of the public facilities to serve their needs.
These initiatives taken by the Saudi authorities go in line with principles adopted by the Kingdom as a state party to the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which stresses the importance of integrating the issues of individuals with disabilities as an integral part of sustainable development strategies
