The 2023 Sommeliers Choice Awards Results are out
The fifth edition of the Sommeliers Choice Awards is pleased to announce the winners of the 2023 competition.
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The fifth edition of the Sommeliers Choice Awards, where wines are judged by sommeliers, wine directors and on-premise wine experts is pleased to announce the winners of the 2023 competition.
The Sommelier Choice Awards provides on-premise buyers and sommeliers a valuable benchmark for understanding which wines would make a compelling addition to a wine list.
The wines were judged in five categories: food pairing ability, typicity, quality, value, and packaging. The judges ask themselves, would I stock this wine, and is it good enough for customers to order a second glass? Wines are graded out of 100, with only those above 95 points winning the coveted Double Gold award. There are also category awards, with best in show given to white, red, sparkling, rosé, and an overall winner every year, by the bottle and by the glass – reflecting how wine is presented in restaurants.
Here are the 5th edition results:
WINE OF THE YEAR:
Sandeman 50 Year Old Aged Tawny Port, Potugal
WINE OF THE YEAR BTG
Porta Da Ravessa Vinho Branco White Wine Special Edition, Portugal
WHITE WINE OF THE YEAR
Wakefield St Andrews Chardonnay, Australia
WHITE WINE OF THE YEAR BTG
Carneros Cuvée, United States
RED WINE OF THE YEAR
Sandeman 50 Year Old Aged Tawny Port, Potugal
RED WINE OF THE YEAR BTG
Black Box Cabernet Sauvignon, Chile
SPARKLING WINE OF THE YEAR
Carneros Cuvée, United States
SPARKLING WINE OF THE YEAR BTG
Grand Brut, France
ROSE WINE OF THE YEAR
Angels & Cowboys Brut Rosé, United States
ROSE WINE OF THE YEAR BTG
Arca Nova Vinho Verde Rosé, Portugal
WINE OF THE YEAR BY VARIETAL:
Pinot noir: Bouchard Aine & Fil Fixin La Maziere, France.
Cabernet Sauvignon: Trefethen Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, United States
Chardonnay: Wakefield St Andrews Chardonnay, Australia
Sauvignon blanc: Chaleur Blanc, United States
Tempranillo: Orube Crianza, Spain
Riesling: Goldtröpfchen Riesling Auslese, Germany
Shiraz: Zilzie Regional Collection Shiraz, Australia
Pinot grigio: Iris Vineyards Brut Sparkling Wine, United States
About Sommeliers Choice Awards
The goal of the Sommeliers Choice Awards is simple: to provide on-premise buyers and sommeliers a valuable benchmark for understanding which wines would make a compelling addition to a wine list.
Double Gold – 96 points and above
Gold – 90-95 points
Silver – 80-89 points
Bronze – 70-79 points
Find full 2023 results here
Press Contact:
Sid Patel | sid@sommelierschoiceawards.com | Sommeliers Choice Awards | PH: +1 855 481 1112 (USA) | https://sommelierschoiceawards.com/
Sid Patel
Beverage Trade Network
+1 855-481-1112
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
2023 Sommeliers Choice Awards Event Highlights