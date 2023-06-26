The 2023 Sommeliers Choice Awards Results are out

Image: No. 1 Spot: Wine of the Year - Sandeman 50-Year-Old Aged Tawny Port Judges at 2023 Sommeliers Choice Awards

The idea of the Sommeliers Choice Awards is to put the best judges forward to evaluate the best on-premise wines for consumers to drink in restaurants and bars.” — Sid Patel, Founder and CEO of Beverage Trade Network.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The fifth edition of the Sommeliers Choice Awards, where wines are judged by sommeliers, wine directors and on-premise wine experts is pleased to announce the winners of the 2023 competition.

The Sommelier Choice Awards provides on-premise buyers and sommeliers a valuable benchmark for understanding which wines would make a compelling addition to a wine list.

The wines were judged in five categories: food pairing ability, typicity, quality, value, and packaging. The judges ask themselves, would I stock this wine, and is it good enough for customers to order a second glass? Wines are graded out of 100, with only those above 95 points winning the coveted Double Gold award. There are also category awards, with best in show given to white, red, sparkling, rosé, and an overall winner every year, by the bottle and by the glass – reflecting how wine is presented in restaurants.

Here are the 5th edition results:

WINE OF THE YEAR:

Sandeman 50 Year Old Aged Tawny Port, Potugal

WINE OF THE YEAR BTG

Porta Da Ravessa Vinho Branco White Wine Special Edition, Portugal

WHITE WINE OF THE YEAR

Wakefield St Andrews Chardonnay, Australia

WHITE WINE OF THE YEAR BTG

Carneros Cuvée, United States

RED WINE OF THE YEAR

Sandeman 50 Year Old Aged Tawny Port, Potugal

RED WINE OF THE YEAR BTG

Black Box Cabernet Sauvignon, Chile

SPARKLING WINE OF THE YEAR

Carneros Cuvée, United States

SPARKLING WINE OF THE YEAR BTG

Grand Brut, France

ROSE WINE OF THE YEAR

Angels & Cowboys Brut Rosé, United States

ROSE WINE OF THE YEAR BTG

Arca Nova Vinho Verde Rosé, Portugal

WINE OF THE YEAR BY VARIETAL:

Pinot noir: Bouchard Aine & Fil Fixin La Maziere, France.

Cabernet Sauvignon: Trefethen Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, United States

Chardonnay: Wakefield St Andrews Chardonnay, Australia

Sauvignon blanc: Chaleur Blanc, United States

Tempranillo: Orube Crianza, Spain

Riesling: Goldtröpfchen Riesling Auslese, Germany

Shiraz: Zilzie Regional Collection Shiraz, Australia

Pinot grigio: Iris Vineyards Brut Sparkling Wine, United States

About Sommeliers Choice Awards

The goal of the Sommeliers Choice Awards is simple: to provide on-premise buyers and sommeliers a valuable benchmark for understanding which wines would make a compelling addition to a wine list.

Double Gold – 96 points and above

Gold – 90-95 points

Silver – 80-89 points

Bronze – 70-79 points

Find full 2023 results here

2023 Sommeliers Choice Awards Event Highlights