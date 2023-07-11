C3 Solutions, a Global Leader in Dock Scheduling and Yard Management, Achieves ISO 27001 Certification
This certification is a testament to C3 Solutions' commitment to the security standards demanded by the market and our customers.”MONTREAL, CANADA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- C3 Solutions, a leading provider of Dock Scheduling and Yard Management solutions, is proud to announce it has achieved ISO 27001 certification, demonstrating its commitment to the highest standards of information security and business continuity.
— Pascal Landreville, Chief Information Security Officer
ISO 27001, a globally recognized standard issued by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), outlines how to implement, operate, monitor, review, and continually improve an Information Security Management System (ISMS).
"This certification is a testament to C3 Solutions' commitment to the security standards demanded by the market and our customers," said Pascal Landreville, Chief Information Security Officer. "By achieving this international standard, we are ensuring the protection of our customer's information as well as demonstrating our ongoing commitment to upholding superior business practices."
As a part of this effort, C3 Solutions has established various service levels, including the premium 'Diamond' level, which ensures 99.99% service availability. This top-tier service level is achieved through robust security measures, redundancies, and the ability to quickly recover from disruptive incidents.
To reinforce its commitment to ISO 27001 compliance, C3 Solutions has also implemented a comprehensive Business Continuity Plan. This includes conducting regular simulations to prepare and enable rapid response in case of unforeseen situations, thus ensuring service availability, rapid recovery, and the protection of customer data.
The ISO 27001 certification also helps improve C3 Solutions' structure and orientation, enabling a more streamlined and efficient operation. By following the prescribed ISO 27001 procedures and processes, C3 Solutions can maintain a clear approach to information security, increase resilience, reduce risks, and provide the highest level of service to its clients.
"Our ISO 27001 certification sends a clear message to our customers, partners, and stakeholders that we take security very seriously," said Landreville. "We are continuously improving our systems and processes to stay ahead of potential threats, further securing our position as a trusted partner in Dock Scheduling and Yard Management solutions."
For more information about C3 Solutions and their commitment to security and service excellence, visit www.c3solutions.com.
About C3 Solutions
C3 Solutions is an information technology company specialized in yard management (YMS) and dock scheduling (DSS) systems. With its proprietary, advanced, and configurable solutions, C3 Solutions provides companies around the world with the control and efficiency needed to manage their logistics operations effectively. For more information, visit www.c3solutions.com.
