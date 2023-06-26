Submit Release
Neuro Rehab VR Expands Offices to San Antonio

We are very proud to bring the state of the art, next generation XR Therapy System and our team of VR experts to South Texas. We look forward to providing close support for our partners in the area.”
— Veena Somareddy

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Neuro Rehab VR, the makers of the XR Therapy System, today announced that they have expanded operations and facilities to include San Antonio, TX. This expansion enables Neuro Rehab VR's expert team of clinical VR specialists to provide in-person and virtual services to clients and partners at Lackland Air Force Base, the VA South Texas, UT Heath San Antonio and local clinics.

When asked about the recent expansion, Veena Somareddy, CEO, said, “We are very proud to bring the state of the art, next generation XR Therapy System and our team of VR experts to South Texas. We look forward to providing close support for our clients and partners in the area.”

The new location has recently had all common areas refurbished and is equipped with ample working spaces for employees, meeting spaces to work with partners that come to our office and available free parking.

Neuro Rehab VR continues to pioneer implementations that utilize the science of gamification in fully immersive environments to achieve better patient outcomes with shorter recovery times while improving clinician efficiency. The XR Therapy System continues to be the industry leader for providing physical, occupational, speech and recreational therapies with Virtual Reality.

About Neuro Rehab VR
Neuro Rehab VR is a leading provider of immersive VR therapy modalities offering physical and occupational therapists over 35+ activities provided in a fully immersive, 3D, virtual reality environment that are tied to specific patient treatment plan goals. Founded in 2018, Neuro Rehab VR is a private company with offices in Fort Worth, TX. For more information, visit the Neuro Rehab VR website.

Neuro Rehab VR Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Sean Tibbetts, VP of Strategy
Neuro Rehab VR
media@neurorehabvr.com
Tel: (855) 589-8326
Neuro Rehab VR, 5601 Bridge Street, Suite #342, Fort Worth, TX 76112 USA

Veena Somareddy
Neuro Rehab VR
+1 (855) 589-8326
