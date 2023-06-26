Epos Now To Participate in Morgan Stanley Spark Conference, Showcasing Tech Innovation in Hospitality
Leading global embedded finance, payments and POS provider Epos Now to participate in Morgan Stanley Spark Conference, showcasing tech innovation in hospitalityLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Epos Now, the leading global provider of embedded finance, payments, and point of sale (POS) systems, have been invited to participate in the esteemed Morgan Stanley Spark Conference in London. The annual conference, scheduled to take place on Thursday, June 29th, will bring together industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors to explore the latest advancements in technology and business innovation.
Epos Now CEO and Founder Jacyn Heavens will be taking to the main stage to speak on the panel session titled "Tech Innovation in Hospitality." Drawing upon his extensive experience in revolutionising the POS industry, he will share insights on how Epos Now has played a pivotal role in empowering small to mid-sized businesses, enabling them to leverage technology to realise their full potential and flourish in an increasingly competitive marketplace.
Epos Now has experienced unparalleled growth, solidifying its position as a global leader in the POS industry. With an impressive presence in over 64,000 locations worldwide, Epos Now continues to disrupt the market by offering a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge POS, embedded finance, and payment solutions that drive operational efficiency, enhance customer experiences, and maximise profitability for businesses of all sizes.
The Morgan Stanley Spark Conference provides an ideal platform for thought leaders like Jacyn to connect with industry peers, share knowledge, and showcase the groundbreaking technologies that are transforming the hospitality landscape. With technology becoming an integral part of the industry's DNA, this panel session promises to shed light on the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in leveraging innovation to drive success in hospitality businesses.
"Epos Now are honoured to be invited to share our knowledge and expertise at the renowned Morgan Stanley Spark Conference," said Jacyn Heavens, CEO and Founder of Epos Now. "This invitation is a testament to Epos Now's unwavering commitment to revolutionising our customers' businesses through cutting-edge technology. Although I will be on stage on the day, it is our incredible team delivering fantastic products and services to our customers and achieving exceptional company growth despite a challenging backdrop that earns us these amazing partnerships and opportunities."
As Epos Now continues to expand its global footprint and pioneer advancements in the embedded finance, payments, and POS industry, their presence at the Morgan Stanley Spark Conference serves as a testament to the company's unwavering dedication to innovation and its commitment to shaping the future of hospitality.
About Epos Now:
Epos Now empowers more than 64,000 locations worldwide as a global payments and point-of-sale provider. Founded in 2011, its mission is to help small and medium businesses in the retail, hospitality and personal care industries to thrive by harnessing the power of cloud technology.
For more information, please visit www.eposnow.com
