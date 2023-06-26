Bartender Spirits Awards Judges

2023 Bartender Spirits Awards Announces Winners

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Peter In Florence London Dry Gin from Italy Wins The Best Spirits Award at the 2023 Bartender Spirits Awards.

With so many spirits brands competing for the backbar space, the medal winners at the second Bartenders Spirits Awards could be the place to look for where spirits are judged by top bartenders and mixologists for the on-premise market of the USA. The 2023 competition saw more than 1400 submissions from 45 countries which was an increase of almost 50% from the 2022 submissions showing the interest in the on-trade channels of US market. Products from the United States had the top submissions followed by Mexico, Italy and France.

The top 4 categories that were submitted were Whisky, Gin, Vodka and RTD. There was a huge growth in RTD, Tequila and Mezcal in 2023 submissions. The results from the third edition of the Bartender Spirits Awards are now out and here are the highlights from America's leading spirits competition for the bar industry.

The Bartender Spirits Awards judge spirits across the parameters of Mixability, Balance and Versatility, Taste, Mouthfeel and Finish, Package and Price.

This competition recognizes that bartenders are the true influencers – their passions and tastes provide direction for the consumer, especially via their guidance with wine, beer or spirit recommendations. “We really wanted a way to recognize those spirits that would be a great addition to any bar and that are completely on-trend in terms of packaging and price,” said Sid Patel, Founder and CEO of Beverage Trade Network. “Whether bartenders are looking to plug a very specific gap in their existing spirits inventory, or construct an entirely new cocktail menu from scratch, what better advice could they get than from fellow bartenders?”

Here are the top winners of the 2023 Bartenders Spirits Awards.

SPIRIT OF THE YEAR: Peter In Florence London Dry Gin

DISTILLERY OF THE YEAR: Aregak Brandy Factory

BEST VALUE OF THE YEAR: Amrut Old Port Rum

BEST PACKAGE OF THE YEAR: Antibrandy / Revolt Of Tiramisu

LIQUEUR OF THE YEAR: Chaparral

LIQUEURS PRODUCER OF THE YEAR: Brucato Amaro

GIN OF THE YEAR: Peter In Florence London Dry Gin

GIN PRODUCER OF THE YEAR: Peter In Florence

VODKA OF THE YEAR: CopperMuse Vodka with Lavender

VODKA PRODUCER OF THE YEAR: CopperMuse Distillery

TEQUILA OF THE YEAR: El Perro Grande Blanco Tequila

TEQUILA PRODUCER OF THE YEAR: El Perro Grande Tequila (EPG)

WORLD WHISKY OF THE YEAR: Heaven Hill Bottled-In-Bond

WORLD WHISKY PRODUCER OF THE YEAR: Heaven Hill Distillery

BRANDY COGNAC OF THE YEAR: Grappa Riserva 7 Anni

RUM OF THE YEAR: Beenleigh Artisan Distillers Double Cask Rum

RTD OF THE YEAR: Eva's Spritz

MEZCAL OF THE YEAR: Desolas Mezcal Blanco

View 2023 All Bartenders Spirits Awards Winners

The judging panel of the Bartender Spirits Awards included top bartenders from U.S. restaurants, bars, pubs, and clubs. In order to be selected as a judge, bartenders need to demonstrate their expertise within the on-premise industry.

The aim of the Bartender Spirits Awards is to provide independent and honest reviews for brands who are looking to enter the U.S. on-premise industry. The judging panel consists of some of the most renowned names in the U.S. bar industry, all of them with extensive expertise within the on-premise industry. The result is a relevant and practical source of reference for bartenders, bar managers, bar owners, and other industry professionals when making purchasing decisions for their establishments.

