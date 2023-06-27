Open Banking: Kinguin checkout process expands with the inclusion of over 500 banks
EINPresswire.com/ --
Kinguin, a leading online gaming marketplace with 16 million registered users worldwide, is excited to announce the introduction of Open Banking payments as part of their checkout process. This new feature is now available to customers in multiple European countries. With the seamless Pay by Bank method, customers can securely make real-time payments through their trusted banks to purchase a wide range of products from Kinguin's platform.
Open banking revolutionises the way customers transact by providing a secure means of sharing financial information with authorised organisations through digital channels. As an "open" system, it aims to enhance financial services and experiences through the secure exchange of data.
With Kinguin's implementation of Open Banking payments, customers have complete control over their financial data. They have the authority to decide which organisations can access their information and for how long. This empowers users to enjoy a secure and personalised transaction experience while adhering to strict data privacy regulations.
"We are thrilled to introduce Open Banking payments at Kinguin," said Faheem Bakshi, Head of Payments at Kinguin. "This new feature not only enhances the checkout experience for our customers but also aligns with our commitment to providing cutting-edge payment solutions. With Open Banking, we empower users to securely and seamlessly make real-time transactions, further solidifying Kinguin's position as a leader in the gaming marketplace."
By embracing Open Banking payment options, Kinguin ensures that customers can make real-time purchases directly from their bank accounts, streamlining the payment process and eliminating the need for traditional payment methods. The Pay by Bank method offers a convenient and secure way for customers to complete transactions effortlessly and with peace of mind.
Kinguin's implementation of Open Banking payments reinforces their dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction. By embracing this transformative technology, Kinguin continues to revolutionise the gaming industry, providing a seamless and secure platform for gamers to access their favourite products.
Kinguin
Kinguin
Kinguin Digital Limited
