Fourier Intelligence & WQ Park Forge Strategic Partnership to Drive Rehabilitation Technology Research

Established in 2010, WQ Park Health & Rehabilitation Centre (WQ Park) is Malaysia’s first private outpatient rehabilitation facility.

Adopting Fourier Intelligence’s RehabHub ™ concept, WQ Park provides various solutions for the upper and lower extremities.

The strategic MOU will revolutionise rehabilitation technology and bring further innovations to the healthcare industry through continuous research & development

From left, Dato’ Sri Dr Zulkharnain, Founder and Managing Director of WQ Park & Zen Koh, Co-Founder & Global CEO of Fourier Intelligence, sharing a light moment before the MOU signing ceremony.