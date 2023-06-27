Fourier Intelligence & WQ Park Forge Strategic Partnership to Drive Rehabilitation Technology Research
Established in 2010, WQ Park Health & Rehabilitation Centre (WQ Park) is Malaysia’s first private outpatient rehabilitation facility.
Adopting Fourier Intelligence’s RehabHub ™ concept, WQ Park provides various solutions for the upper and lower extremities.
The strategic MOU will revolutionise rehabilitation technology and bring further innovations to the healthcare industry through continuous research & development
From left, Dato’ Sri Dr Zulkharnain, Founder and Managing Director of WQ Park & Zen Koh, Co-Founder & Global CEO of Fourier Intelligence, sharing a light moment before the MOU signing ceremony.
Embarking on a transformative journey, we have forged a visionary MOU with Fourier Intelligence, uniting our strengths to pioneer robotic rehabilitation.”PETALING JAYA, SELANGOR, MALAYSIA , June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fourier Intelligence, a global technology company specialising in rehabilitation robotics and artificial intelligence, has recently signed a strategic MOU with WQ Park Health & Rehabilitation Centre (WQ Park), Malaysia’s first private outpatient rehabilitation facility. This strategic MOU aims to enhance the partnership between the two parties, leveraging their strengths and expertise to revolutionise rehabilitation technology and bring innovations to the healthcare industry.
Present at the signing ceremony at WQ Park’s Kelana Jaya centre were Dato’ Sri Dr Zulkharnain, Founder and Managing Director of WQ Park, Datin Sri Dato’ Dr Noraini Binti Abd Jalil, Executive Director of WQ Park, Farah Nawal Binti Dato’ Sri Dr Zulkharnain, CEO of WQ Park, Tn Haji Abdullah Bin Abdul Jalil, Finance Director of WQPark, Zen Koh, Co-Founder & Global CEO of Fourier Intelligence, and Owen Teoh, General Manager of Fourier Intelligence.
The signing of the MOU marks the beginning of a promising collaboration between Fourier Intelligence & WQ Park. This partnership will strengthen and foster greater cooperation between the two parties, focusing on driving further advancements in rehabilitation technology. In addition, it will also see the exploration of new avenues of research and development to create innovative and effective rehabilitation solutions for patients, leveraging their collective expertise and resources to bring about transformative changes in the healthcare industry.
"Collaboration is key to advancing the rehabilitation industry, as it enables industry partners to forge closer ties and share knowledge and technology for the betterment of the sector," said Zen Koh. "We see this MOU as a significant milestone in our mission to drive innovation in healthcare. With the participation of WQ Park, we anticipate that this partnership will foster even greater innovation and progress in rehabilitation technology.”
"Embarking on a transformative journey, we have forged a visionary MOU with Fourier Intelligence, uniting our strengths to pioneer robotic rehabilitation and empower individuals with renewed hope for a brighter recovery," said Dato’ Sri Dr Zulkharnain, Founder and Managing Director of WQ Park.
Fourier Intelligence and WQ Park reaffirm their unwavering commitment to fostering impactful collaborations, recognising their crucial role in propelling the growth and advancement of the industry. Aligned in their vision, both entities are steadfastly dedicated to elevating patient recovery and care by revolutionising the healthcare landscape by applying cutting-edge rehabilitation solutions.
