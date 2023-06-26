Ummed Hotels onboards Simplotel Hotel E-commerce, grows direct room nights by 10x
The luxury hotel & resort chain has seen its direct bookings hit 25% of its total online bookings.
It’s phenomenal to see us hit 25% in direct out of our total online bookings across the entire chain.”BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Simplotel, a global provider of technology solutions for hotels, today announced that Ummed Hotels has seen its direct room nights grow 10x. The 5-star luxury and resort hotel chain onboarded Simplotel Hotel E-commerce (Hotel Website Builder & Booking Engine) to skyrocket its direct bookings.
— Amit Soni, General Manager, The Ummed Jodhpur, Palace Resort & Spa
Ummed Hotels partnered with Simplotel after witnessing Simplotel’s success with other hospitality chains. The state-of-the-art website and booking engine has helped skyrocket monthly room nights from 30 to 300 for Ummed Hotels across all its properties.
“This growth has been phenomenal and has brought our cost down. We were really happy though not surprised with the results considering the growth in direct bookings Simplotel has done for other hotel chains,” said Sunny Prasher, General Manager, The Ummed Ahmedabad.
“It’s phenomenal to see us hit 25% in direct out of our total online bookings across the entire chain,” said Amit Soni, General Manager, The Ummed Jodhpur, Palace Resort & Spa.
Simplotel Hotel E-commerce helped propel direct room nights for Ummed Hotels by providing an aesthetically-designed website which communicated well with its booking engine to personalise the guest’s booking journey.
"We are really happy to see Ummed Hotels leverage our technology to grow their direct room nights. Both of us believe that there is potential to harvest even more direct room nights," said Tarun Goyal, Founder & CEO, Simplotel.
About Ummed Hotels:
Ummed Hotels is a collection of five-star hotels and resorts in iconic Indian destinations that celebrate the legacy of time. It offers memorable experiences with its personalised services, serene locations, palatial interiors and refined aesthetics.
To learn more, please visit https://www.ummedhotels.com/
About Simplotel:
Simplotel is a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for hotels. As its name suggests, Simplotel’s mission is to simplify the lives of hoteliers across the globe. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Simplotel’s vision is to equip hotels worldwide with technology that helps simplify operations, drive more business and improve guest satisfaction. Simplotel offers the following solutions: Simplotel Hotel Website Builder, Simplotel Booking Engine, Simplotel Reservation Desk, Simplotel Guest Connect (Email Marketing) and Simplotel Digital Marketing respectively. Our products are easy-to-use and completely cloud-based.
Founded in 2013, Simplotel has been growing its number of happy customers everyday. Today ,Simplotel powers over 2,000 hotels across 25 countries.
To learn more, please visit https://www.simplotel.com/ or mail hello@simplotel.com.
Tarun Goyal
Simplotel
+91 80 4812 4881
hello@simplotel.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram