Submit Release
News Search

There were 344 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,152 in the last 365 days.

Ummed Hotels onboards Simplotel Hotel E-commerce, grows direct room nights by 10x

The luxury hotel & resort chain has seen its direct bookings hit 25% of its total online bookings.

It’s phenomenal to see us hit 25% in direct out of our total online bookings across the entire chain.”
— Amit Soni, General Manager, The Ummed Jodhpur, Palace Resort & Spa
BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Simplotel, a global provider of technology solutions for hotels, today announced that Ummed Hotels has seen its direct room nights grow 10x. The 5-star luxury and resort hotel chain onboarded Simplotel Hotel E-commerce (Hotel Website Builder & Booking Engine) to skyrocket its direct bookings.

Ummed Hotels partnered with Simplotel after witnessing Simplotel’s success with other hospitality chains. The state-of-the-art website and booking engine has helped skyrocket monthly room nights from 30 to 300 for Ummed Hotels across all its properties.

“This growth has been phenomenal and has brought our cost down. We were really happy though not surprised with the results considering the growth in direct bookings Simplotel has done for other hotel chains,” said Sunny Prasher, General Manager, The Ummed Ahmedabad.

“It’s phenomenal to see us hit 25% in direct out of our total online bookings across the entire chain,” said Amit Soni, General Manager, The Ummed Jodhpur, Palace Resort & Spa.

Simplotel Hotel E-commerce helped propel direct room nights for Ummed Hotels by providing an aesthetically-designed website which communicated well with its booking engine to personalise the guest’s booking journey.

"We are really happy to see Ummed Hotels leverage our technology to grow their direct room nights. Both of us believe that there is potential to harvest even more direct room nights," said Tarun Goyal, Founder & CEO, Simplotel.


About Ummed Hotels:

Ummed Hotels is a collection of five-star hotels and resorts in iconic Indian destinations that celebrate the legacy of time. It offers memorable experiences with its personalised services, serene locations, palatial interiors and refined aesthetics.

To learn more, please visit https://www.ummedhotels.com/


About Simplotel:
Simplotel is a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for hotels. As its name suggests, Simplotel’s mission is to simplify the lives of hoteliers across the globe. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Simplotel’s vision is to equip hotels worldwide with technology that helps simplify operations, drive more business and improve guest satisfaction. Simplotel offers the following solutions: Simplotel Hotel Website Builder, Simplotel Booking Engine, Simplotel Reservation Desk, Simplotel Guest Connect (Email Marketing) and Simplotel Digital Marketing respectively. Our products are easy-to-use and completely cloud-based.

Founded in 2013, Simplotel has been growing its number of happy customers everyday. Today ,Simplotel powers over 2,000 hotels across 25 countries.


To learn more, please visit https://www.simplotel.com/ or mail hello@simplotel.com.

Tarun Goyal
Simplotel
+91 80 4812 4881
hello@simplotel.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Ummed Hotels onboards Simplotel Hotel E-commerce, grows direct room nights by 10x

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more