Seed Coating Materials Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Seed Coating Materials Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s seed coating materials market forecast, the seed coating materials market size is predicted to reach a value of $3.09 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.2 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global seed coating materials industry is due to the rapid growth of agriculture and allied sectors. North America region is expected to hold the largest seed coating materials market share. Major seed coating materials companies include Bayer CropScience AG, BASF SE, Clariant International, Croda International, Incotec Group, Chromatech Incorporated, Brett Young, Precision Laboratories, Dupont de Nemours Inc., FMC Corporation, Chemtura Corporation.

Seed Coating Materials Market Segments

● By Coating Type: Bio-based Coating, Synthetic Coating

● By Material Type: Polymers, Colorants, Pellets, Minerals/Pumice, Active Ingredients

● By Crop Type: Cereals and Grains; Fruits and Vegetables; Flowers and Ornamentals; Oilseeds and Pulses; Other Crop Types

● By Process: Film Coating, Encrusting, Pelleting

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The seed coating materials refer to coating seeds with crop protection materials and some other non-chemical/biological products. Seed coating involves the application of exogenous materials to the surface of seeds to improve their appearance and handling characteristics, which can protect the seed against phytopathogens and increase germination and plant growth. These materials are used for improving shelf life along with seed performance and plant establishment.

