VIPC Awards Commonwealth Commercialization Fund Grant to Nasoni

CCF grants support startups, critical early technology testing and market validation efforts

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) today announced that Nasoni has been awarded a Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) grant for $75,000. VIPC’s CCF programs have distributed more than $49 million to Virginia-based startups, entrepreneurs and university-based inventors since 2012.

Based in Suffolk, Va., Nasoni is revolutionizing accessibility for individuals with disabilities, particularly those with spinal cord injuries, by developing a groundbreaking smart sensor fountain faucet. This patent-pending innovation utilizes advanced sensor technology (e.g. motion sensors, Alexa voice, and eye gaze) to enhance daily activities like face washing, grooming, and drinking through an upward-flow water delivery system. The CCF grant will support the development of new smart sensor features for the Nasoni platform, expanding its capabilities and improving the user experience.

“Dr. Nancy Grden introduced me to Dr. Lisa Koperna, Clinical Director of ODU Monarch Physical Therapy. When she saw Nasoni's fountain faucets, Dr. Koperna’s immediate response was: If we had a sensor version of this, we could really assist our spinal cord injured patients. The idea fits squarely within Nasoni's mission - to make life easier and to save water to benefit the planet, so we set out to make it happen", says Steve Waddell, President & CEO of Nasoni. “We are extremely thankful for VIPC’s support through this CCF grant.”

“VIPC is pleased to award a CCF grant to Nasoni” said Jeanette Townsend, VIPC’s Director for Private Sector Grants.

“VIPC’s CCF grant program plays an important role in getting funding to Virginia-based pre-seed and seed-stage startups when they need it most. Our goal is to help Virginia companies grow and lead the nation in innovation, opportunity, and job creation. Nasoni’s unique and innovative faucet will have broad market appeal, but will be especially appealing to companies and organizations that support people with spinal cord injuries and others with limited mobility."

CCF accepts applications and awards funding on a rolling basis to Virginia’s small businesses and university-based innovators. This competitive grant program seeks to fund high-potential Virginia-based for-profit technology companies at the early stage of commercialization and provides grants up to $75,000. The grants support early technology and market validation efforts such as the development of prototypes or a minimum viable product (MVP), customer pilots, intellectual property protection, and more. For more information on funding opportunities and eligibility requirements, or to apply, visit the CCF pages at www.VirginiaIPC.org.

About the Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF)

VIPC’s Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) was launched on July 1, 2020 to foster innovative and collaborative efforts in Virginia. Combining two legacy state programs, the Commonwealth Research Commercialization Fund (CRCF) and the Virginia Research Innovation Fund (VRIF), CCF seeks technologies with a high potential for economic development and job creation and that position the Commonwealth as a national leader in science- and technology-based research, development, and commercialization.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

VIPC: Connecting innovators with opportunities. As the nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies. VIPC collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy.

Programs include: Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | VVP Fund of Funds (SSBCI) | Virginia Founders Fund (VFF) |Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Petersburg Founders Fund (PFF) | Smart Communities | The Virginia Smart Community Testbed | The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center | Virginia Advanced Air Mobility Alliance (VAAMA) | The Public Safety Innovation Center |Entrepreneurial Ecosystems | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. For more information, please visit www.VirginiaIPC.org. Follow VIPC on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Nasoni LLC

The world’s first fountain faucet. Simplify routines, stay healthy, and use up to 88% less water with the flip of a lever. For more information, please visit www.nasoni.com. Follow Nasoni on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.