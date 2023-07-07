Submit Release
Go Back to School Way Back With A New Book About Teachers of the American West

Heroic Women of the Old West

Frontier Teachers

Throughout history teachers have been at the forefront of all civilizations, educating and inspiring. Frontier Teachers artfully captures that pioneering spirit of teachers that lives on today.”
— David A. Sanchez, Former President, California Teachers Association
GRASS VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- If countless books and movies are to be believed, America's Wild West was, at heart, a world of cowboys and Indians, sheriffs and gunslingers, scruffy settlers, and mountain men—a man's world. In the new book Frontier Teachers: Stories of Heroic Women of the Old West, New York Times bestselling author Chris Enss, takes on this stereotype, telling the stories of seventeen courageous women who faced down schoolrooms full of children on the open prairies and in the cattle and mining towns of the Old West.

Between 1847 and 1858, more than six hundred women teachers traveled across the untamed frontier to provide youngsters with an education, the numbers grew rapidly in the decades to come, as women took advantage of one of the few respectable career opportunities for ladies of the era. The dozen women whose stories are movingly told in the pages of Frontier Teachers demonstrated the utmost dedication and sacrifice necessary to bring formal education to the Wild West. For many students, their women teachers were heroic figures who introduced them to a world of possibilities—and changed America forever.

The national launch of Frontier Teachers will take place at Mount St. Mary’s Academy in Grass Valley, California, on Saturday, July 29, 2023, from 10:30 A.M. to 2 P.M. In 1863, five nuns from the Sisters of Mercy Convent arrived in Grass Valley to help care for and teach school to orphans who lost their families traveling West. They were the first women to take on such a task in the Gold Country. Their story is one of more than a dozen tales of resolute educators included in Enss’s book Frontier Teachers.

Frontier Teachers: Stories of Heroic Women of the Old West is available at fine bookstores everywhere, Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble.com, and nbnbooks.com. Visit www.chrisenss.com for more information.

