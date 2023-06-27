VIPC Awards Commonwealth Commercialization Fund Grant to AnswersNow, Inc.

CCF grants support startups, critical early technology testing and market validation efforts

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) today announced that AnswersNow Inc. has been awarded a Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) grant for $75,000. VIPC’s CCF programs have distributed more than $49 million to Virginia-based startups, entrepreneurs and university-based inventors since 2012.

Based in Richmond, Va., AnswersNow is a digital platform that connects children to master’s and PhD-level therapists for personalized, evidence-based autism therapy, regardless of location. This CCF grant will be used to improve customer discovery experiences with efficient referrals and interest forms, timely family outreach and increased access to services via tablet distribution within rural families. AnswersNow has previously received funding from VIPC’s equity investment program, Virginia Ventures Partners.

“We are thrilled to receive a CCF grant from VIPC,” said Jeff Beck, Co-Founder of AnswersNow. “Ensuring children and families have access to quality care, no matter the location, is an integral part of AnswersNow’s mission, and we are excited to provide it with the help of VIPC.”

“We are pleased to award a CCF grant to AnswersNow,” said Jeanette Townsend, VIPC’s Director for Private Sector Grants.

“VIPC’s CCF grant program plays an important role in getting funding to Virginia-based pre-seed and seed-stage startups when they need it most. Our goal is to help Virginia companies grow and lead the nation in innovation, opportunity and job creation. AnswersNow is an innovator in the telehealth space, and is making a real difference by connecting trained behavioral therapists with kids and adults with autism who live in rural areas.”

CCF accepts applications and awards funding on a rolling basis to Virginia’s small businesses and university-based innovators. This competitive grant program seeks to fund high-potential Virginia-based for-profit technology companies at the early stage of commercialization and provides grants up to $75,000. The grants support early technology and market validation efforts such as the development of prototypes or a minimum viable product (MVP), customer pilots, intellectual property protection, and more. For more information on funding opportunities and eligibility requirements, or to apply, visit the CCF pages at www.VirginiaIPC.org.

About the Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF)

VIPC’s Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) was launched on July 1, 2020 to foster innovative and collaborative efforts in Virginia. Combining two legacy state programs, the Commonwealth Research Commercialization Fund (CRCF) and the Virginia Research Innovation Fund (VRIF), CCF seeks technologies with a high potential for economic development and job creation and that position the Commonwealth as a national leader in science- and technology-based research, development, and commercialization.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

VIPC: Connecting innovators with opportunities. As the nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies. VIPC collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy.

