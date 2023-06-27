MANA Deploys Evotix’s All-in-One EHS Management Software

Using Evotix’s Assure platform, MANA implemented a successful safety recognition program for reporting hazards, near misses, and safe and unsafe behaviors.

MANA has selected Evotix as its EHS software provider. MANA can now manage, monitor, train and report on health and safety across all departments.

With Evotix, we can automate and streamline safety management, ensure consistency for our processes and protocols and simplify regulatory compliance.” — Chip Ross, senior vice president of human resources at MANA

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MANA, the world's leading partner for innovative development and manufacturing of branded and private label prestige beauty products, has selected Evotix, the world-leading environment, health, safety (EHS) and well-being software company, as its EHS software provider. Using Evotix’s Assure platform, MANA now has an end-to-end solution for managing, monitoring, training and reporting on health and safety across all departments.

“MANA has an employee-centric mindset and one of the best indicators of employee engagement is a safe and healthy workplace for our employees, their families and communities,” said Chip Ross, senior vice president of human resources at MANA. “In a fast-paced and challenging world like ours, we require an out-of-the-box EHS solution that is easily configurable and scales with our rapid growth. With Evotix, we can automate and streamline safety management, ensure consistency for our processes and protocols and simplify regulatory compliance.”

MANA rolled out Assure alongside a series of growth and development trainings covering how to use equipment and adapt to new regulations and standards. Employees were trained on Evotix’s mobile health and safety app, AssureGO+, providing a faster route for collecting and reporting incidents, conducting audits and inspections and identifying and controlling risk in real time.

In addition, Evotix helped MANA move away from spreadsheets and siloed systems to leveraging an automated enterprise-wide EHS platform that optimizes tasks, workflows, audits and reporting in one place, enabling closed-loop implementation and accountability. To help advance EHS engagement and commitment, MANA implemented a successful safety recognition program for reporting hazards, near misses, and safe and unsafe behaviors using Evotix’s Assure.

“Our recognition program not only encourages people to use the platform, but employees are no longer required to manually document inspections, audits or incident reports,” said Ross “They now enter the information into the app, making tracking easier, faster and more efficient.”

MANA supervisors use the data and analytics from the interactive dashboards to track and analyze EHS trends and report on everything from compliance to performance to the efficiency of their executive leadership team.

"We pride ourselves on the immediate business outcomes that our customers achieve and we couldn’t be more pleased that MANA has benefited from Evotix’s pre-configured EHS solution, making implementing and adopting a new health and safety approach a simple and stress-free process,” said Cole Mandl, head of North America sales at Evotix. “The combination of our platform and MANA’s sincere commitment to protecting the health and well-being of employees through better training, management and automation keeps workers safe, positively impacts employee retention and improves profit margins.”

To learn more about MANA, visit http://www.manaproducts.com. For more information about Evotix’s award-winning platform, visit https://www.evotix.com/solutions/assure-health-safety-ehs-software or listen to Evotix’s podcast covering health and safety best practices, “Two Bald Guys Talking Safety.”

About Evotix

Evotix, recently acquired by SAI360, a leading provider of ESG software for enterprise EHS&S, Governance-Risk-Compliance (GRC) and Learning solutions, is a global technology company transforming how employees engage in workplace health and safety. Almost 500 customers use its market-leading solution across various industries, including manufacturing, food and drink, construction, retail, utility services, transport and housing. To learn more about Evotix, visit www.Evotix.com, check out the recent acquisition news, listen to the “Two Bald Guys Talking Safety” podcast or visit Evotix’s resource library to learn more about the health and safety industry.

About MANA

MANA is one of the world's leading partners for innovative ideation, development and manufacturing of prestige branded beauty products. For over 45 years, MANA has developed groundbreaking color cosmetic, skin care and hair care formulas for some of the world's most renowned beauty brands and globally recognized makeup artists. With four research and development laboratories and two production and manufacturing facilities, MANA brings together the passion, processes and people to define and lead the future of beauty. To learn more, visit www.manaproducts.com.