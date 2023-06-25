Submit Release
*Decedent Identified* Homicide: 600 block of I Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Monday, June 19, 2023, in the 600 block of I Street, Northwest.

At approximately 5:15 a.m., officers from the Metro Transit Police Department were in the area, of the listed location, when they heard the sounds of gunshots. MTPD and MPD officers canvassed the area and located an adult male shooting victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 30-year-old George Johnson of Northwest, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

