Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,028 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,859 in the last 365 days.

KEO Marketing Inc is Certified as an official LGBT Business Enterprise by the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce

KEO Marketing - Certified LGBT Business Enterprise

KEO Marketing - Certified LGBT Business Enterprise

KEO Marketing Inc - B2B Marketing Agency

KEO Marketing Inc - B2B Marketing Agency

KEO Marketing, an award-winning B2B marketing agency, is proud to announce certification as an LGBT Business Enterprise by the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce

We are honored to be recognized as a Certified LGBT Business Enterprise. We are proud of our diverse team of marketing professionals and the outstanding marketing results we deliver for our clients.”
— Sheila Kloefkorn, CEO/President

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- KEO Marketing Inc, an award-winning B2B marketing agency, is proud to be officially recognized as a Certified LGBT Business Enterprise by the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce. NGLCC Certification is the gold standard for LGBT-owned businesses in the United States.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Certified LGBT Business Enterprise. While this certification is new for us, we’ve been 100% LGBT-owned for more than two decades since I founded the Agency,” said Sheila Kloefkorn, President and CEO of KEO Marketing. “We are proud of our diverse team of seasoned marketing professionals and the outstanding marketing results we deliver on behalf of our clients.”

The LGBT Business Enterprise certification from the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce is a demanding process, including an in-depth review of the business and a site inspection. The certification process confirms that the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by an LGBTQ person and that the business has the appropriate structure and strategic business planning and implementation in place to serve large enterprises successfully.

By including LGBTQIA+ organizations among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs, which in turn empowers LGBTQ people as leaders and brings about a more diverse, balanced, and sustainable economy.

About KEO Marketing, Inc.
KEO Marketing is an award-winning B2B marketing agency that develops, launches, and manages marketing programs for mid-sized companies and large enterprises. It acts as a partner and outsourced marketing department for companies with outstanding results.

KEO Marketing's solutions include fractional CMO services, marketing strategy, brand and messaging, search engine marketing and optimization, social media, website development, digital advertising, and more. Some of the world's most trusted brands have depended on KEO Marketing for marketing that delivers tangible and substantial results. For more information and to request a complimentary marketing audit, please visit http://www.keomarketing.com.

About NGLCC
The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce is the business voice of the LGBT community and the largest global not-for-profit advocacy organization specifically dedicated to expanding economic opportunities and advancements for LGBT people. NGLCC is the exclusive certification body for LGBT-owned businesses. www.nglcc.org

Sheila Kloefkorn
KEO Marketing Inc
+1 480-413-2090
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

KEO Marketing Inc is Certified as an official LGBT Business Enterprise by the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Companies, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more