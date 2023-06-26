KEO Marketing Inc is Certified as an official LGBT Business Enterprise by the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce

KEO Marketing - Certified LGBT Business Enterprise KEO Marketing Inc - B2B Marketing Agency

KEO Marketing, an award-winning B2B marketing agency, is proud to announce certification as an LGBT Business Enterprise by the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce

We are honored to be recognized as a Certified LGBT Business Enterprise. We are proud of our diverse team of marketing professionals and the outstanding marketing results we deliver for our clients.” — Sheila Kloefkorn, CEO/President

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- KEO Marketing Inc, an award-winning B2B marketing agency, is proud to be officially recognized as a Certified LGBT Business Enterprise by the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce. NGLCC Certification is the gold standard for LGBT-owned businesses in the United States.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Certified LGBT Business Enterprise. While this certification is new for us, we’ve been 100% LGBT-owned for more than two decades since I founded the Agency,” said Sheila Kloefkorn, President and CEO of KEO Marketing. “We are proud of our diverse team of seasoned marketing professionals and the outstanding marketing results we deliver on behalf of our clients.”

The LGBT Business Enterprise certification from the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce is a demanding process, including an in-depth review of the business and a site inspection. The certification process confirms that the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by an LGBTQ person and that the business has the appropriate structure and strategic business planning and implementation in place to serve large enterprises successfully.

By including LGBTQIA+ organizations among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs, which in turn empowers LGBTQ people as leaders and brings about a more diverse, balanced, and sustainable economy.

About KEO Marketing, Inc.

KEO Marketing is an award-winning B2B marketing agency that develops, launches, and manages marketing programs for mid-sized companies and large enterprises. It acts as a partner and outsourced marketing department for companies with outstanding results.

KEO Marketing's solutions include fractional CMO services, marketing strategy, brand and messaging, search engine marketing and optimization, social media, website development, digital advertising, and more. Some of the world's most trusted brands have depended on KEO Marketing for marketing that delivers tangible and substantial results. For more information and to request a complimentary marketing audit, please visit http://www.keomarketing.com.

About NGLCC

The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce is the business voice of the LGBT community and the largest global not-for-profit advocacy organization specifically dedicated to expanding economic opportunities and advancements for LGBT people. NGLCC is the exclusive certification body for LGBT-owned businesses. www.nglcc.org