Submit Release
News Search

There were 163 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 460,848 in the last 365 days.

DCI INVESTIGATING HOMICIDE IN ALBIA, IOWA

June 25, 2023

Albia, IOWA - On June 24, at 9:38 p.m., a 911 call was received at the Monroe County Law Enforcement Center. The caller reported a shooting in the 400 block of A Street South in Albia. 

Responding law enforcement found an adult male with a gunshot wound. Despite life-saving efforts, the male succumbed to his injuries. 

The Albia Police Department and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating the circumstances surrounding this shooting. 

There is no known threat to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending family notifications. Additional information will be released in the coming days. 

ABOUT THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.

You just read:

DCI INVESTIGATING HOMICIDE IN ALBIA, IOWA

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more