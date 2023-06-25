DCI INVESTIGATING HOMICIDE IN ALBIA, IOWA
June 25, 2023
Albia, IOWA - On June 24, at 9:38 p.m., a 911 call was received at the Monroe County Law Enforcement Center. The caller reported a shooting in the 400 block of A Street South in Albia.
Responding law enforcement found an adult male with a gunshot wound. Despite life-saving efforts, the male succumbed to his injuries.
The Albia Police Department and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating the circumstances surrounding this shooting.
There is no known threat to the public.
This is an ongoing investigation. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending family notifications. Additional information will be released in the coming days.
