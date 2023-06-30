New Release Explores the Enduring Ties that Bind a Family Together

Dreams of Arcadia cover Author Brian Porter The personal story publisher.

CAMANCHE, IOWA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Legacy Books Press LLC is proud to announce its latest novel, Dreams of Arcadia by Brian Porter. This is the story of Nate Holub, a Houston veterinarian with two teenage daughters. When Nate is offered a job in his late father’s hometown, he accepts, but he wonders if a city boy truly has what it takes to be a country vet. As he struggles to adapt, Nate reconnects with his family and discovers that his father’s accidental death thirty years earlier was much more complicated than he realized.

Nate explores the past, afraid of what he might find. He encounters a resentful cousin, a wary town patriarch, a reclusive uncle and his long-sequestered daughter, a beguiling hidden garden, and a mysterious illness. He is drawn to the Holub family farm, where he seeks refuge in nature and tries desperately to reach Viola, his inscrutable grandmother. The farm is a place that haunts his memory, a place where dark family secrets dwell.

Dreams of Arcadia is both a mystery story and a multi-generational family saga.

The setting is South Central Texas, an area settled by Czech and German immigrants. Porter grew up and practiced veterinary medicine in the region. “This novel is strongly inspired by my own life experience. The story’s setting is a unique and colorful place, one that does not fit the typical Texas stereotypes. Czech-American culture, in particular, is highlighted in the story.”

He goes on to give his aspirations for the novel. “Above all, I hope that readers will find the story compelling and entertaining. On a deeper level, the novel could be viewed as an allegory for our ultimate reliance on the natural world, for the healing power of nature. The novel also offers an authentic glimpse into the gritty reality of rural veterinary practice, which has rarely been captured in American fiction.”

Porter lives in College Station, Texas, with his wife Karen. He works as a veterinary pathologist at Texas A&M University. In addition to working in private veterinary practice, he once taught high school chemistry. Dreams of Arcadia is his first novel.

