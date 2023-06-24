The Biden-Harris Administration’s Commitment to Advancing Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights Globally

The Biden-Harris Administration remains resolutely committed to advancing and protecting sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) around the world. Increasing access to sexual and reproductive health (SRH) information and services improves health and lives of women, children, families and communities. It is fundamental to accelerating universal health coverage and to expanding preventive care; helps girls to enter and stay in school and expands opportunities for women to participate in the labor force; advances gender equality and equity; and promotes and protects the human rights of women, girls, and LGBTQI+ individuals, particularly those who face multiple and intersecting forms of discrimination.

The U.S. continues to support global SRH programs, including through its comprehensive programming on voluntary family planning, maternal and child health, and prevention and response to gender-based violence. The United States is proud to remain the largest bilateral donor to global family planning assistance, a commitment spanning more than five decades. The FY 2024 President’s Budget requests funding for the Department of State, the U.S. Agency for International Development, and the Department of Health and Human Services to advance U.S. leadership in global health, including by addressing HIV/AIDS, and improving maternal health and reproductive health. The Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade does not change existing overseas U.S. reproductive health programming or funding. Longstanding statutory restrictions related to abortion that apply to U.S. foreign assistance are unaffected by the 2022 Supreme Court decision.