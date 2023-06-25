Vietnamese Products Week opens in Japan

VIETNAM, June 25 -

TOKYO — The Vietnamese Products Week 2023 is taking place in Japan’s Saitama Prefecture and all supermarkets and retail stores of the Aeon network in the country.

The annual activity, held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the People’s Committees of Hà Nội and HCM City in cooperation with the Aeon Corporation and scheduled to run through June 26, is part of the project “Promoting Vietnamese enterprises’ direct participation in foreign distribution networks by 2030”, aiming to raise Việt Nam’s exports to Aeon trade centres to US$1 billion in 2025.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on Friday, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Đỗ Thắng Hải said that over recent years, Việt Nam has been transforming strongly to become a major global production centre with diversified products of competitive prices and increasingly high quality.

With the support of major retail groups in the world, such as Aeon, Vietnamese businesses have more opportunities in expanding markets and export directly to foreign distribution systems.

Nguyễn Hữu Đại, CEO of Eco Straws Export Joint Stock Company, said that the Vietnamese Products Week in Japan helps Vietnamese businesses connect with Japanese partners and consumers.

It thus creates more jobs and adds value to Vietnamese agricultural products.

Việt Nam's key exports, such as agricultural products, processed foods, seafood, textiles, footwear, household appliances, and healthcare products, are highlighted at Aeon trade centres during the week. Particularly, Việt Nam's fresh seafood and tropical fruits such as lychee, longan, banana, dragon fruit, and fresh coconut are promoted to attract Japanese customers.

In addition, AEON Group also organises activities to promote the image, cultural identity, and tourism of Việt Nam such as the performance of Vietnamese traditional dance, musical instruments, food performances, and Vovinam (Vietnamese traditional martial arts). — VNS