BOOST OXYGEN LICENSES THE AMERICAN RED CROSS BRAND FOR INNOVATIVE NEW RAPID RESPONSE CONCENTRATED OXYGEN CANISTER

Boost Oxygen is proud to announce that it has entered into a brand licensing agreement with the American Red Cross.

Everyone at Boost Oxygen is extremely excited to work with the American Red Cross.”
— Rob Neuner, Founder and CEO of Boost Oxygen
MILFORD, CT, USA, June 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Boost Oxygen is proud to announce that it has entered into a brand licensing agreement with the American Red Cross.

Boost Oxygen is producing the first-ever 12-liter, 98% concentrated oxygen canister as an officially licensed product of the Red Cross. Each “rapid response” oxygen canister contains approximately 225 one-second inhalations. The canisters are currently available at BoostOxyen.com and coming soon to select retailers nationwide.

Boost Oxygen is the global leader in portable supplemental oxygen canisters, available in more than 50 countries worldwide. Boost Oxygen provides portable, lightweight, and easy-to-use pure oxygen canisters for all-natural respiratory support.

Medical-grade oxygen prescribed by a doctor or administered at a hospital is classified as 99.2% or higher pure oxygen. The Boost Oxygen’s branded Red Cross rapid response oxygen canister contains 98% concentrated supplemental oxygen, with no prescription needed.

This new oxygen canister is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts as well as home and business first-aid stations. The air we normally breathe contains only 21% oxygen – the new Red Cross branded Boost Oxygen canisters provide nearly 5 times more concentrated oxygen than normal air.

Every Boost Oxygen canister is proudly made in the USA at its state-of-the-art production and manufacturing headquarters in Milford, Connecticut. Boost Oxygen is the only direct manufacturer of concentrated supplemental oxygen canisters in the world. During the production process, every Boost Oxygen canister is thoroughly tested for quality assurance. The canisters are also hermetically sealed for safety to protect against dirt or pollutants. Boost Oxygen is also an environmentally green product that uses 100% recyclable aluminum and completely safe food-grade mouthpieces. Boost Oxygen canisters can be placed in any recycling bin after use.

“Everyone at Boost Oxygen is extremely excited to work with the American Red Cross,” said Rob Neuner, Founder and CEO of Boost Oxygen. “We are all very proud and honored that Boost Oxygen is now an official American Red Cross licensed product. Boost Oxygen’s goal will be to provide portable all-natural respiratory support to anyone, wherever and whenever they need it.”

Nearly 1000 people are helped every hour of the day by the Red Cross. Whether it’s supporting a family displaced by a home fire or hurricane, providing CPR training, collecting lifesaving blood, or distributing comfort kits to veterans, donors and volunteers enable the Red Cross to respond immediately in time of crisis. Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-REDCROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

About Boost Oxygen:

Since 2007, Boost Oxygen is the global leader in portable supplemental oxygen canisters. Based in Milford, Connecticut, Boost Oxygen is a Made in the USA product that is available at retailers nationwide and exported worldwide to more than 50 countries. For more information about the benefits of supplemental oxygen, visit BoostOxygen.com or its Learning Center at Learn.BoostOxygen.com. Follow Boost on social media: Facebook: @BoostOxygenUSA, Twitter: @BoostO2, Instagram @boostoxygen, LinkedIn: @boostoxygen and our YouTube Channel: Boost Oxygen

PROUD OFFICIAL LICENSED PRODUCT OF AMERICAN RED CROSS

