INNOCN Ultra-Wide Gaming Monitor Amazon EU Offers: 40-Inch and 44-Inch Deals in Germany and France Market
EINPresswire.com/ -- Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) is a pioneering manufacturer based in Shenzhen, known as China's innovation capital. INNOCN has embraced the spirit of innovation to advance technology and develop monitors that inspire and expand the horizons of people worldwide. Currently, the company is offering fantastic deals on monitors for Amazon customers in Germany and France.
In the ever-evolving world of technology, laptop, MacBook, and tablet users are increasingly recognizing the benefits of using high-definition monitors as second monitors to boost productivity. Ultra-wide monitors like the INNOCN 40 inch 40C1R and the INNOCN OLED 43.8 inch 44C1G have emerged as the ultimate second monitors, also serving excellently as primary monitors for desktop PCs. Now, customers in France and Germany have the opportunity to purchase these productivity-boosting monitors at an incredible price on Amazon EU.
The exceptional features of the monitors make the current Amazon EU sale particularly noteworthy. The 40C1R and 44C1G monitors are TUV Certified for eye protection during activities like presentations and gaming. With super-high refresh rates (40C1R - 144Hz, 44C1G - 120Hz) and FreeSync Premium, they eliminate screen-lag and tearing, perfect for live streaming and YouTube shorts. Moreover, these monitors offer a visual upgrade with high resolution (40C1R - 1440p, 44C1G - 1080p), accurate colors, adjustable brightness, and immersive audio from high-quality speakers for movie nights and online meetings.
Now, let's talk about the price. The INNOCN 40C1R Ultra-Wide monitor is available on Amazon EU for a final price of €499.15 for customers in France and an even better deal price of €489 for customers in Germany. Moreover, the INNOCN 44C1G Ultra-Wide monitor can be purchased at a final price of €539.15 in both Germany and France. These incredible deals are valid from 19th June 2023, 00:00 GMT+2, until 25th June 2023, 23:59 GMT+2.
Product Links
DE 40C1R: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B09P1G2Q76
DE 44C1G: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B09W5N5MQS
FR 40C1R: https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B09P1G2Q76
FR 44C1G: https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B09W5N5MQS
Pearl Li
Pearl Li
INNOCN
marketing@innocn.com