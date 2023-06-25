Hannah Perrigin Crowned Miss Volunteer America 2024
Allison DeMarcus and Jay DeMarcus announce winner at dazzling ceremony in Jackson, TN at Carl Perkins Civic Center
JACKSON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --
— Allison DeMarcus
In a dazzling ceremony held at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in Jackson, TN, Hannah Perrigin, the reigning Miss Mississippi Volunteer, claimed the coveted title of Miss Volunteer America 2024. The highly anticipated event, now in its second year, was streamed live worldwide on PageantsLive.com. Alexa Knutzen, the inaugural Miss Volunteer America, gracefully passed the torch to Hannah, crowning her as the new ambassador for the esteemed pageant.
The evening was hosted by Allison DeMarcus, and her husband, Jay DeMarcus (member of Rascal Flatts).
The Miss Volunteer America Pageant system was established by Allison DeMarcus, a renowned multiple pageant titleholder and the wife of Jay DeMarcus from Rascal Flatts.
Allison DeMarcus, founder and CEO of the Miss Volunteer America pageant system, expressed her excitement, stating, "We are thrilled to have Hannah Perrigin as Miss Volunteer America 2024. Hannah embodies the values and qualities that perfectly represent our pageant system, and we are delighted to have her as the face of the entire Miss Volunteer America organization throughout the upcoming year."
Hannah Perrigin's remarkable achievement not only brings her the prestigious title but also grants her a host of exceptional opportunities. Along with $50,000 in scholarship funds, Hannah will have the privilege of meeting with CAA (Creative Artists Agency) Nashville, receiving a Sherri Hill Designer package that includes a trip to New York City for NY Fashion Week, and engaging in meetings with Big Machine Label Group and Red Street Records, among other exciting prospects.
Throughout the week, titleholders from all 50 states and the District of Columbia competed in preliminary rounds, leading up to the thrilling finale. Over $125,000 in scholarship money and prizes were awarded, and these remarkable women represented their respective states during the national finals for Miss Volunteer America in Jackson, Tennessee. The entire week was a splendid celebration of glamour, talent, and the spirit of volunteerism.
The Miss Volunteer America Pageant stands out as more than just a beauty competition. It goes beyond physical appearance to honor young women who demonstrate a genuine commitment to making a positive impact in their communities through volunteer work. This esteemed event shines a spotlight on exceptional individuals who embody the values of service, compassion, and leadership.
The crowning of Hannah Perrigin as Miss Volunteer America 2024 was a truly unforgettable moment for attendees. They witnessed an evening filled with entertainment and inspiration, culminating in the deserving recognition of the new ambassador.
The success of this year's pageant would not have been possible without the generous support of the presenting sponsors: Jane Alderson, Delta Dental of Tennessee, Allison & Jay DeMarcus, Jackson Madison County Community Economic Development Commission, and Sherri Hill.The spirit of service lies at the very core of the Miss Volunteer America program. Miss Volunteer America partners with esteemed organizations such as the Salvation Army, Make-A-Wish Foundation, and Vanderbilt Children's Hospital to make a meaningful difference in communities nationwide.
ABOUT ALLISON DEMARCUS:
Allison DeMarcus is a distinguished pageant titleholder, having held the titles of Miss Tennessee Teen USA, Miss Tennessee America, and Miss Tennessee USA. She is the only woman in pageant history to represent the state of Tennessee at the Miss Teen USA, Miss America, and Miss USA pageants. Allison's extensive career includes working as a television personality for Country Music Television (CMT) and co-hosting the Miss America Pageant alongside Mario Lopez in 2007. She is also recognized for her appearances on shows such as The Chew, NASHVILLE, Good Morning America, and Chrisley Knows Best.
