Evolution of the Content Ecosystem: BOX Media Performing Arts Division Takes Center Stage in the Growth of K-Content
BOX Media Performing Arts Division takes center of the K-Contents by participating in the production of OST for the VR film that utilizes volumetric technology.SEOUL, SEOUL, REPUBLIC OF KOREA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Korea’s excellent new technology-convergence content companies has been proven which are elevating the competitiveness of K-Content on a global scale. Just as the K-Pop system cannot be excluded as the foundation of K-Pop’s global universality today, the future of the technology-convergence content industry can achieve sustainable innovative growth when it combines high-quality content creation with specialized content business processes.
In this context, BOX Media, composed of the best group of experts capable of realizing all aspects of popular culture content, is leading the trends in the K-content industry. With years of accumulated expertise in performance production, BOX Media's performance production process showcases the highest efficiency and artistic quality, flexibly adapting to rapid changes in performance culture and technology, and incorporating technology to deliver exceptional large-scale K-pop fusion performances both domestically and internationally.
Following the success of the SKT metaverse content 'K-POP SHOW' produced by BOX Media this year, the VR film 'Girl Lamp Radio,' in which BOX Media participated in the production of the original movie soundtrack, is a metaverse performance film that utilizes volumetric technology. It vividly portrays the events that take place within the hearts of K-pop idols who are struggling with malicious comments through a VR experience. Sunye, the singer who t akes on the role of 'Gina,' a K-pop idol in the film, not only played the protagonist but also participated directly in the lyrics and composition, enhancing the completeness of the work and raising high expectations. In particular, Sunye's single album, created as a volumetric performance using over 100 cameras to simultaneously capture a 360-degree view and processed as a 3D video, has attracted attention regarding its nomination for the 2023 MTV Best Metaverse Performance Music Video.
Meanwhile, since her debut as a member of Wonder Girls in 2007, Sunye, as the leader and main vocalist, has achieved global stardom with numerous hit songs such as ‘Tell Me’, ‘So Hot’ and ‘Nobody’. She has once again proven her unique presence on the variety show 'Mom is an Idol' and has since transitioned into a solo artist, actively pursuing various fields such as appearances on TV shows including 'Radio Star', 'King of Masked Singer', and 'Hello! Stranger', as well as musicals such as 'Ruth'.
Leonie YOON
Sound Republica
marketing@soundrepublica.com
[Live MV] Sunye - That's Me