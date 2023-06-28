Former leader of K-pop idol 'Wonder Girls' Sunye releases "That's Me" OST for VR movie 'Girl's Lamp Radio' on the 29th.

Artwork of "That's Me" provided by Sound Republica Sunye's offical profile image

SEOUL, SEOUL, REPUBLIC OF KOREA, June 28, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Former leader of the K-pop idol group ‘Wonder Girls’ and currently active as a solo artist in various fields, Sunye will be releasing her new single album, [That's Me], on June the 29th at noon.Sunye's [That's Me] is the theme song of the VR film 'Girl Lamp Radio’, which was officially invited to the Jeonju International Film Festival where it had its world premiere. Through this single album, the music that could only be heard by moviegoers can now be enjoyed by everyone in the form of a digital release.The VR film 'Girl Lamp Radio' is a metaverse performance film that uses volumetric technology to vividly depict the events that happen inside one's mind as K-pop idols struggle with malicious comments. Sunye, who took on the role of ‘Gina', a K-pop idol in the film, not only as the protagonist but also as a singer-songwriter, directly participated in the lyrics and composition, enhancing the completeness of the work.Selected as part of the Korea Content Agency's Realistic Content Discovery Project, the VR film 'Girl Lamp Radio' received an official invitation to the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival and continues to receive invitations from other film festivals outside of KoreaIn particular, Sunye's single album, with the title track 'That's Me’, which was created as a volumetric performance using over 100 cameras to simultaneously capture a 360-degree view and processed as a 3D video, has garnered significant attention as a nominee for the 2023 MTV Best Metaverse Performance Music Video.Since her debut as a member of Wonder Girls in 2007, Sunye, as the leader and main vocalist, has achieved global stardom with numerous hit songs such as 'Tell Me', 'So Hot', and 'Nobody.' After taking a break from the public eye due to childbirth and child-rearing, Sunye showcased her unique presence on the variety show 'Mom is an Idol,' where returning stars make a comeback. She then transitioned to solo activities in various fields, including appearances on TV shows such as 'Radio Star', 'King of Masked Singer', and 'Hello! Stranger,' as well as musicals such as ‘Ruth’.

