Capulet Fest 2023 with Memphis May Fire, All That Remains, Norma Jean, Anberlin And More
Capulet Fest 2023 Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park in Thompson, Connecticut Witness history in the making. Come, let us defy the stars.UNITED STATES, June 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Capulet Fest 2023
This year, the Capulet Music Festival will be held at the Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park in Thompson, Connecticut. The festival will take place on July 1st and 2nd. This year's lineup includes some of the biggest names in the music industry, including headliners Memphis May Fire, All That Remains, Norma Jean, Anberlin plus more.
The Capulet Fest is one of the most anticipated events of the summer. Every year, the festival draws in crowds of people from all over the world. This year is sure to be no different, as the lineup is packed with some of the biggest names in music, over 30 bands across two stages!
A wide variety of vendors, food, and beverage trucks will be on site. Come and be entertained by some of the top podcasters and radio personalities in the area. The Capulet Fest 2023 will culminate in a spectacular fireworks display that will light up the night sky. This is an all-ages two-day music event. Capulet Music Fest 2023 will be a memorable event!
If you're looking for an unforgettable experience, look no further than the Capulet Fest 2023. Tickets are on sale now, so don't wait!
July 1st & 2nd, 2023
GA entry 11 AM. VIP Early Entry 10 AM
Capulet Fest - Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park in Thompson, Connecticut
CAPULET FEST LINE-UP JULY 1 & 2
Saturday, July 1
Memphis May Fire // Norma Jean
A Skylit Drive (playing Wires in full)
Secrets
For the Fallen Dreams
Until I Wake
Famous Last Words
Catch Your Breath
Spoken
Outline in Color
Set for the Fall
Versus Me
Saul
Nerv
Awake at Last
VRSTY
Dead By Wednesday
Nowhere Left
Magnets for Maniacs
Sunday, July 2
All That Remains // Anberlin
Emery
Woe is Me
Savage Hands
Picturesque
Within the Ruins
Convictions
Any Given Sin
Dreamwake
Horizon Theory
Kingsmen
Uncured
Kill the Imposter
Rise Among Rivals
Destroy / Create
Little Us
Saved By Skarlet
Gina Fritz
Tickets are GA. Add-ons for VIP and Meet and Greet. The Capulet Royal Pass includes every awesome upgrade and parking. Parking must be purchased with a GA ticket if you are driving to the event and parking on-site. Carpooling is allowed.
Bands included in Meet and Greet: Memphis May Fire, Norma Jean, Anberlin, A Skylit Drive, Emery, Woe is Me.
VIP tickets include: Early Entry, Air Conditioned Bathrooms, Merch
Capulet Royal Pass gets every amazing upgrade!
*Please note: Parking tickets must be purchased in order to park on-site.
**Cell phones only unless accompanied by a press pass. No outside coolers. An empty water bottle is allowed.
For further information about Sponsorships for Capulet Fest's two-day event, please email: capuletentertainment@gmail.com Attn: SPONSORSHIP
Website: Capuletfest.com
Contact: capuletentertainment@gmail.com
Tickets: https://www.capuletent.com/tickets
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/capuletent
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/capuletENT
Capulet Entertainment is an independent promotion company formed in 2012 by author and lifelong music aficionado Estevan Vega. Since its inception a decade ago, Capulet ENT has curated numerous events in the New England area, booking high-profile talent in the alternative rock and metal scene, some of whom include: Alesana, A Skylit Drive, PVRIS, My Ticket Home, Spoken, Kingsmen, D.R.U.G.S, Glasslands, Rivals, Spirit Breaker, Project 86, Convictions, Prison, and many more. Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire have all been ground zero, with fans and friends alike helping to simultaneously cultivate the musical landscape and evolve the brand across New England, proving that the time was right to establish a bona fide, nationally-appealing rock festival.
In 2021, Capulet Fest was born in Providence, RI. Off the heels of a dynamic and unifying first-year festival and the epic Back to School Bash (featuring Alesana and A Skylit Drive), Capulet ENT is set to take the northeast by storm with the second annual Capulet Fest 2023 at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park in Thompson, Connecticut.
