Williston Barracks / DUI Refusal
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A1003953
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Omar Bulle
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111
DATE/TIME: 06/24/2023 02:41 hours
LOCATION: I – 189 eastbound
VIOLATION: DUI refusal & LSA
OPERATOR/OFFENDER: Justin Roome
AGE: 45
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jeffersonville, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2002
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: Yes
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On June 24, 2023, at approximately 02:41hours, Vermont State Police, UVM PD & South Burlington PD received report of a single vehicle crash on I-189 eastbound in the Town of south Burlington. Upon arrival, Officer observed the vehicle was off the roadway on its roof and the operator had fled the scene. Officer searched the immediate area and located the operator hiding in the dense shrubbery on the side of the roadway.
The operator was identified as Justin Roome (45) of Jeffersonville. While speaking with Roome, Officers detected several indicators of impairment. Roome was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and Leaving the scene of an accident (LSA). Roome was transported to the UVM Medical Center for evaluation and was later released with a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on July 13, 2023, at 0815 hours to answer to DUI and LSA.
Trooper Omar Bulle
Vermont State Police
2777 St George Road
Williston, VT 05495
Ph#802.878.7111