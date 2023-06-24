Submit Release
Williston Barracks / DUI Refusal

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

  

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

  

CASE#: 23A1003953                                                 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Omar Bulle

STATION: Williston Barracks                                   

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

  

DATE/TIME: 06/24/2023 02:41 hours 

LOCATION: I – 189 eastbound

VIOLATION: DUI refusal & LSA

 

OPERATOR/OFFENDER: Justin Roome   

AGE: 45

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jeffersonville, VT

VIOLATION:  DUI refusal & LSA

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2002 

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL:  Yes

  

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

  

On June 24, 2023, at approximately 02:41hours, Vermont State Police, UVM PD & South Burlington PD received report of a single vehicle crash on I-189 eastbound in the Town of south Burlington.  Upon arrival, Officer observed the vehicle was off the roadway on its roof and the operator had fled the scene. Officer searched the immediate area and located the operator hiding in the dense shrubbery on the side of the roadway.

 

The operator was identified as Justin Roome (45) of Jeffersonville. While speaking with Roome, Officers detected several indicators of impairment. Roome was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and Leaving the scene of an accident (LSA).  Roome was transported to the UVM Medical Center for evaluation and was later released with a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on July 13, 2023, at 0815 hours to answer to DUI and LSA.

 

Trooper Omar Bulle

Vermont State Police

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Ph#802.878.7111

 

