AI-Powered EdTech Conker Revolutionizes K12 Formative Assessment

Conker - Effortless Assessment powered by AI

AI-Powered Conker Platform Revolutionizes K12 Formative Assessment: Official Launch Announced at ISTE Conference in Philadelphia PA

More than 30,000 educators have helped us shape Conker into a powerful tool to overcome learning loss and inequity, but we have barely scratched the surface of AI’s potential in education” — Will Jackson, CEO & Co-Founder of Conker & Mote Technologies

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, June 25, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Today at the ISTE Educational Technology conference, Conker www.conker.ai ), an AI-powered formative assessment platform, announced its official launch after six months of rigorous beta testing by more than 30,000 teachers, who have created over 130,000 quizzes and assessments. Conker offers an innovative and effortless approach to assessment creation, deployment and grading, aligning with academic standards such as the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) and Texas Essential Knowledge & Skills standards.Throughout the beta testing phase, educator feedback has led Conker to introduce features including integration with Google Forms, higher Depth of Knowledge question types, multi-language support and accessibility features including read-aloud on all quizzes.“More than 30,000 educators have helped us shape Conker into a powerful tool to overcome learning loss and inequity,” said Will Jackson, the CEO and Co-Founder of Conker’s parent company, Mote Technologies. “But we have barely scratched the surface of AI’s potential to accelerate learning through effortless assessment.”One of Conker's initial partnerships is with the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District (GCISD), Texas. GCISD CTO Kyle Berger said, “We're very happy to be working with Conker.ai on a pilot program of its AI-powered formative assessment tools for educators and learners. AI has so much potential in education, alongside challenges and risks to be managed. With Conker, we have a partner with a proven commitment to working with us to address the needs of our educators and learners.”As part of its official launch, Conker announces the integration with the popular Instructure Canvas Learning Management System (LMS), alongside additional features for schools and districts to deploy Conker, and subscription tiers for districts, schools, and individual educators.Conker is on display at the ISTE Live Conference in Philadelphia this week at the Mote Technologies Booth, #1157. Conker is one of several innovative tools profiled in " The AI Classroom ", and has received widespread recognition by educators and by 'edu-influencers', including this recent video on TikTok For more information about Conker and how to experience the power of effortless assessment, visit www.conker.ai About Conker:Conker is an AI-powered formative assessment platform. By using AI to reduce the time and effort involved in creating, deploying and grading assessments, Conker empowers teachers to spend more time focused on teaching. Conker has been developed by Mote Technologies Inc, an Education Technology company backed by investors including Craft Ventures and the Oxford Angel Fund.

Conker: The one AI tool I'm actually excited to use in my classroom