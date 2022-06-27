Teacher Feedback Gets an Upgrade with Mote Loops
Edtech startup Mote introduces a new product designed to fix feedback’s flaws
We’ve been inspired by Mote’s users to focus our energies on fixing feedback. Loops addresses two of the biggest challenges that educators have experienced with feedback - engagement and measurement.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mote Technologies today launched Loops, a new product. Loops is a feedback engagement tool integrated within Google Classroom, and it offers teachers a way to make their feedback significantly more engaging and measurable.
“We’ve been inspired by Mote’s users to focus our energies on fixing feedback” says Will Jackson, CEO and Co-founder at Mote. “Loops is our first step on that journey, and it addresses two of the biggest challenges that educators have experienced with feedback - student engagement and impact measurement.”
Features and benefits of Loops include:
- Effortless integration with Google Classroom for both typed and verbal feedback
- Rewarding and interactive student experience
- Reporting and analysis of student engagement
Mote Loops is on display at Mote’s booth #1749 at the ISTE conference this week, and will be released into Beta from July 4, with general release in early August. Loops will be available for free to all Mote users, with premium features available for our Unlimited customers. For more information on Loops, visit https://mote.com/loops
About Mote: Mote Technologies, Inc (https://www.mote.com) is an EdTech best known for its Mote Chrome extension and voice messaging solutions. The company received a prestigious ‘Best of Chrome’ award in 2021, and was also recognized as one of the fastest growing startups of 2021 by Amplitude, Inc. Mote was founded in 2020 by Alex Nunes and Will Jackson, and is backed by investors including Craft Ventures and Sequoia Capital.
Introducing Mote Loops - a first look at the Beta