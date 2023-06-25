WEED AND WHISKEY NEWS' JERRY "J-MAN" JOYNER SET TO HONE COMEDIC SKILLS AT LAUNCH OF FIRST EVER COMEDY FANTASY CAMP
EINPresswire.com/ -- After making a name for himself in the cannabis and spirits space with his unique style of delivering news, Jerry "J-Man" Joyner is set to take a leap in a new direction this fall. The host of the weekly news show, Weed and Whiskey News, is headed to Hollywood to attend the inaugural Comedy Fantasy Camp from October 12th to 15th, 2023. This opportunity will further his ability to combine humor and news in a way that resonates with his audience.
Joyner's show, which streams on Roku, YouTube, and on www.weedandwhiskey.tv, has been a standout among enthusiasts of cannabis and spirits, with its unique blend of in-depth news, engaging interviews, and most notably, his signature comedic approach to information delivery.
Joyner's attendance at the Comedy Fantasy Camp is a thrilling development for fans, friends, and family alike. The camp, brought to life by the creators of the world-famous Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp, will offer a four-day immersive experience in Hollywood, CA. Aspiring comedians, television writers, and comedy fans will have the chance to learn and collaborate with some of the industry's top talent.
"We're incredibly excited for this opportunity to enrich our show with top-tier comedy insights from industry titans. I am thrilled and can't wait to bring even more laughs to our loyal viewers," said Joyner.
The Comedy Fantasy Camp boasts an impressive roster of guest stars including late-night icon Jay Leno, top podcaster and stand-up comic Adam Carolla, Alonzo Bodden, and renowned TV writers such as Jeff Astroff (Friends), Liz Astroff (King of Queens), Steve Basilone (The Goldbergs) and Kevin Hench (Tim Allen), among others. With tickets available at comedyfantasycamp.com, attendees will have the chance to develop their stand-up routines, write skits, perform on a comedy stage, and even pitch show ideas to a panel of seasoned producers and writers.
"Being able to learn from and perform alongside comedy giants is a dream come true," said Joyner. "The skills and insights I will gain from this experience will no doubt translate into an even more engaging and entertaining Weed and Whiskey News."
Rock 'n’ Roll Fantasy Camp founder, David Fishof, expressed his enthusiasm for the new venture, “It's time we bring that same energy and access to comedy fans." With this expansion into the comedy sector, the Fantasy Camp brand promises to deliver another transformative experience for its participants.
As J-Man prepares to take on Hollywood, the Weed and Whiskey News team is encouraging fans, friends, and family to share this exciting news. To help bolster J-Man's comedic prowess and continue delivering the engaging content that viewers love, tune in to www.weedandwhiskey.tv on any internet connected device.
Weed and Whiskey News, where humor meets spirits, is about to become even more spirited. Don't miss out on the action. Stay connected to follow Joyner's journey and be among the first to experience the enhanced content following his return from the Comedy Fantasy Camp.
For more information on Weed and Whiskey News and to follow J-Man’s journey, visit www.weedandwhiskey.tv.
About Weed and Whiskey News:
Weed and Whiskey News is a weekly news show about the cannabis and spirits industries. It is hosted by Jerry "J-Man" Joyner and streams on Roku, YouTube, or any internet-connected device at www.weedandwhiskey.tv. With a distinctive blend of humor and in-depth reporting, the show delivers the latest news and insights in a fun, engaging format. Weed And Whiskey News is a short format, fact-based news show that engages audiences with smart comedy. The show delivers bite seized news covering cannabis and spirit education, developing brands and strains, the latest tech, medical advancements, and legislation.
About Weed And Whiskey TV:
Weed And Whiskey TV is an On-Demand TV Network, featuring original highly entertaining cannabis and spirit friendly programming. Much of their original programming is only four minutes and 20 seconds in length and can be viewed on virtually any streaming device. Weed And Whiskey TV also streams curated music concerts, feature films, shows and holiday specials. Twist one up, pour a spirit…sit back relax and enjoy Weed And Whiskey TV. It’s TV With A TWIST!
About W And W Digital, LLC:
W And W Digital, LLC is an entertainment and media holding concern headquartered in Dallas, Texas. W And W Digital owns and operates the streaming TV Network, Weed And Whiskey TV. In addition to licensed feature films and episodic series, W And W Digital created and produces the following eight original episodic series - “DI HIGH”, Higher Than Space”, “History Written In STONED” “In Luck @ Willie’s Ranch”, “Paper Bartender”, “Trailer Talks”, “Tequila Shots” and “Weed And Whiskey News”.
Daulton O'Neill, Executive Producer, Business Development
Weed And Whiskey News
+1 214-762-7101
email us here