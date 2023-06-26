Return of the Fox NFT Marketplace
Fox Finance has launched V2 of its new NFT Markeplace & Auction Hall. An innovative smart contract adds utility & upgradability for NFTs in multimedia products.ULAANBAATAR, MONGOLIA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fox Finance is back with it’s new iteration of their NFT Marketplace and Auction Hall, bringing utility to their NFTs and Gamefi to the forefront of the project. So without further ado, the Fox Finance Marketplace V2.
Fox Finance has been around for over 2 years. The project was given to community leaders a little over a year ago, signaling a change of course. A new, innovative NFT contract was made and the focus of the new NFTs was based on providing utility.
A year and a few months later, here we are. The imminent release of the Fox Marketplace v2. What does it include and what can we expect?
It may have taken longer than expected to get everything right, but it's worth the wait.
However, in the words of community member James Mcfuddin: “This is awesome!”
The marketplace comes with a shop where you can mint the NFTs that are for sale. The sales page where you can sell your NFT at a fixed price, and finally the auction page where you can put your NFT up for auction.
Let’s start with the NFTs.
Fox Finance has always been interested in pursuing NFT development. From the start they knew they wanted to have NFTs be part of their ecosystem. One of the issues in the first marketplace, however, was that there was no scarcity. To avoid that mistake the current team has made a 10k random NFT collection.
The 10k random NFT collection has over 140 attributes that can be combined in over 5 categories which allows for over a million random possibilities. With these many options every NFT will be unique.
The marketplace is also introducing a rarity system to the NFTs. The rarities are as follows: common, uncommon, rare, mythic, and finally legendary. The rarities are linked to stats. These stats are what give the NFTs their utility. In the games that are being developed the stats will play a vital role. Each rarity has a set number of points to start with.
Common has 100 starting points
Uncommon has 200 starting points
Rare has 300 starting points
Mythic has 400 starting points
Legendary has 500 starting points.
The great thing about these NFTs is that they can be upgraded using upgrade points and even advance to the next rarity by applying a rarity upgrade token. These points and tokens can be earned through games or bought through the marketplace. And even if you have an undesirable distribution of points, you can always opt to go for a reroll.
The sales page of the marketplace is self-explanatory. Once you own an NFT you can decide to sell that NFT for a fixed price. Once a sale has occurred the sale can be finalized by either party to complete the transaction.
The auction page of the marketplace is for auctioning your NFTs. You can select an NFT to sell and select a duration for the auction and the minimum bid amount. Every bid cancels out the previous one and returns the funds to it’s bidder.
Overall, the marketplace looks better, operates faster, and has utility and added features. Fox NFTs are designed to have utility in all our multimedia products. Holders can purchase NFTs in FOX V2, BNB, BUSD or USDT. The value could increase if you get lucky and mint a rare card or if you upgrade NFTs through playing Fox video games. The auction hall is an exciting feature and will be expanded in the future to faciltate the exchange of even more NFTs from across the Binance Smart Chain.
Good luck Fox Finance.
