An environmental group is fundraising for endangered species in an innovative way
An environmental group is rewarding community members for actions like planting trees or donating to the World Wildlife Fund.
The reason we decided to go with Panther Ridge Conservation Center is because everything they stand for aligns with our commitment to raising awareness and protecting endangered species.”ULAANBAATAR, MONGOLIA, June 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the World Wildlife Fund, there are over 41,000 animals found on the endangered species list, and this number keeps growing. Due to the extent of man-made pollution, habitat destruction, global warming, poaching and more, a majority of these incredible creatures are already teetering dangerously on the edge of extinction. This is a global problem that transcends borders, and important work is being done by international organizations like the World Wildlife Fund. Now, new types of organizations are emerging that are joining the cause of raising awareness and support for endangered species.
A community-driven environmental group with members around the world is finding innovative ways to address the problem.
Using a community token, members around the world are rewarded for actions like donating to the World Wildlife Fund, planting a tree or cleaning up garbage from a river. Community members can propose ideas for these charitable projects, with the symbolic adoption of animals being a favorite type of fundraiser. Endangered animals from past campaigns include the Swift Fox, Red Fox, Canada Lynx, Black Jaguars, and Flying Foxes. Since its inception in 2021, Fox Finance has completed many environmental campaigns, known as “Fox In Action”. These community-driven projects put the ethics of environmentalism and decentralization into practice. Members are encouraged to shared their ideas for fundraisers, and both local and international charities benefit from these Fox In Action campaigns. Symbolic adoptions of endangered species are a popular choice for Fox In Action, and over $10,000 USD of donations have been made to organizations such as the World Wildlife Fund, Nature Conservancy Canada and the Wildlife Aid Foundation UK. For example, in December 2022 the community members purchased holiday gifts like stuffed animals from the World Wildlife Fund, and were rewarded with double their value in Fox tokens. It’s an innovative way of incentivizing people to make a positive difference in the world and support endangered species.
The latest Fox In Action campaign was proposed by a community leader named Daniel Solofox, a father who lives in Florida and is passionate about protecting endangered species for the benefit of future generations. He inspired a project to fundraise for the critically endangered Florida panther. Daniel felt motivated to help after taking his kids to a local conservation center, where conservationists care for a variety of endangered cats. In a recent interview on FoxDen Live, he said "The reason we decided to go with Panther Ridge Conservation Center is because everything they stand for aligns with our commitment to raising awareness and supporting the protection of endangered species. Panther Ridge is a hidden gem in Palm Beach County, Florida. This environmental group serves as a refuge for endangered Big Cats, offering a rare opportunity to get up close with these spectacular animals. In the conservation center, they educate visitors about the animals and their life stories. Panther Ridge is making a difference by raising awareness and providing a home for endangered Big Cats like the Florida Panther.
In addition to fundraising, the FoxDen Wildlife Warriors are rolling out multimedia content for environmental education, along with a video blog called FoxDen Live. The first video shorts were released in May 2023 on social media, featuring facts, trivia and photos about the animal in the latest FoxInAction campaign, the Florida panther.
Each FoxInAction will feature a different animal, including both fundraising and the production of educational content for social media.
Long-term plans for environmental education include nature documentaries in 360 video and virtual zoos in the metaverse, produced in-house by their talented team. Their global community will continue to inspire the direction of the project, with their passion and ideas. Fox Finance is a unique, up-and-coming organization that is using innovative methods to raise funds and collaborating with the community group FoxDen Wildlife Warriors to raise awareness about endangered species.
