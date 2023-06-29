Christian Elliot, CEO of TRUE Whole Human, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
Christian Elliot, CEO of TRUE Whole Human, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
Christian Elliot's coaching program blends a deep understanding of health, human nature, emotional intelligence, relationship skills, & project management into a life-changing journey.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Christian Elliot, CEO of TRUE Whole Human for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Christian Elliot joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
ABOUT TRUE Whole Human
We blend holistic health coaching, the science of behavioral change, and the power of transformative human psychology. We break down the essential components of healthy living into bite-size steps to help you achieve an outstanding level of vitality without crashing your schedule, draining your willpower (or bank account!), or sacrificing your social life.
Your current health wasn't created in a vacuum. Your strategy to change your health shouldn't be either. To create a plan that works it has to be designed within the larger context of your life, and account for your situation and life ambitions. Otherwise, you'll only revisit familiar plateaus and never change your body, health, wellness, or fitness for good.
My wife and business partner Nina bring a combined 30 years of elite experience helping people get lasting results, reclaim personal power, and gain the confidence to get their mojo back. We bring this lasting impact to clients virtually through small group and 1-1 coaching.
Christian Elliot joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Christian Elliot discusses the newest offerings of TRUE Whole Human, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Christian Elliot joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Christian Elliot was amazing. The success of TRUE Whole Human is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Christian Elliot on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like TRUE Whole Human. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Christian Elliot who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Christian Elliot”.
