Canadian Resort and Travel Association (CRTA) Names New Board Member
Canadian Resort and Travel Association (CRTA) Names New Board Member. Christopher McGill Becomes Newest CRTA Board MemberTORONTO, CANADA, June 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian Resort and Travel Association (CRTA), the industry-based trade association dedicated to furthering Vacation Ownership in Canada and throughout the world, announced the installation of Christopher McGill as its latest addition to the CRTA Board of Directors. McGill is the Director of Business Development: western, midwestern, northeastern and Canadian regions for Interval International, a leading global provider of vacation services.
Canadian Resort and Travel Association (CRTA) Names New Board MemberAccording to CRTA President and CEO, Gaetan Babin RRP, “The latest addition to our Board comes from II, one of the vacation ownership industry’s top exchange and travel providers. In general, CRTA Members provide developers and consumers of vacation ownership products informed advice, sound intelligence and advocacy. Our Board represents professionals from all different sectors of our industry as do our members at large. Christopher’s role on the Board is an excellent asset as he brings years of resort and exchange experience to the table.”
The newest board member is a graduate of ARDA (American Resort Development Association) exclusive LEAPs program and a resident of Las Vegas, NV.
CRTA’s membership base consists of Resorts, Timeshares, Vacation Clubs, Developers, HOAs, Exchange Companies, Management Companies, Financial Servicing Companies, Resale Companies, Marketing Companies, Suppliers as well as other Industry Associations and Professionals who offer their services within the industry. Many CRTA constituents are resort developers and other timeshare industry executives with sizeable Canadian membership bases.
Christopher will be introduced to the CRTA membership along with the other Board Members at the 2023 GNEX-CRTA conference slated for August 29 to September 1 in Quebec City at the Hotel Frontenac. GNEX is known for creating a positive environment for the acquisition of new business. Attendees of the event will be treated to unique session formats and interactive networking events that are created especially for the GNEX Conference, and unrivaled access to top-level executives that span all areas of the hotel and resort industry.
The trade association’s Code of Ethics is based on the highest standards in the Industry to give confidence to consumers that all listed Members have agreed to abide by its code. Travelers who go to CRTA as an assurance of Destinations offering good ethical and transparent practices result in having better experiences and positive lasting memories.
Canadian Resort & Travel Association (CRTA)
CRTA (www.CanadianRTA.org) is an industry association that is dedicated to furthering the ownership-based vacation and resort development industry, both at home and abroad. The association was founded in 1980 as “The Resort Timesharing Council of Canada” in response to the public’s demand for more information about vacation ownership. Since then, CRTA has become the preeminent industry association representing all forms of Vacation Ownership in Canada. The Association is governed by an elected Board of Directors. We regularly host stimulating conferences, symposiums and committee meetings that encourage B-2-B opportunities, networking, education, and problem solving among our members. Member Services can be reached at memberservices@canadianrta.org.
CRTA Contact:
Gaetan Babin
647-613-5464
Media Contact:
Georgi Bohrod Gordon
760-803-4522
Georgi Bohrod Gordon
www.gbgandassociates.com
+1 760-803-4522
email us here