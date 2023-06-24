Submit Release
Pelosi Statement Marking One Year Since Dobbs Decision

San Francisco – Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi released this statement marking one year since the Republican-appointed Supreme Court majority overturned Roe v. Wade with its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization:

“One year ago today, the Republican-captured Supreme Court issued its disgraceful and devastating decision to overturn the long-held, constitutionally protected fundamental freedom of Roe v. Wade.

“House Democrats have put forth a discharge petition to bring our Women’s Health Protection Act to the Floor – and today, we only need a few patriotic Republicans to join us and put women’s health over politics. 

“As many of us feared, the Dobbs decision gave a green light to MAGA lawmakers to unleash catastrophe on women and their families.  Twenty states have banned or severely restricted most abortions, while many more states have put reproductive rights on the chopping block.  These extremists will not rest until they enact a nationwide abortion ban.

“Republicans’ anti-choice, anti-women agenda is nothing less than an assault on freedom itself.  And their cruelty has caused very real harm: millions of women, disproportionately from underserved communities, denied access to the full spectrum of reproductive care – even in life-threatening circumstances.

“Make no mistake: a woman’s basic health decisions are entirely her own.”

